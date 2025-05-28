How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the pivotal Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on May 28, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 in an exciting Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead in their most recent meeting.

The Thunder have been a force on offense, averaging 116.6 points per game, third-best in the NBA, while the Timberwolves are only a decent fifth with 110.1 points.

Minnesota only gives up 105.1 points per game (3rd), while Oklahoma City is not far behind at 107.1 (6th).

The Timberwolves have a tiny advantage over the Thunder in field goal efficiency, which has been evenly matched at 46.5% to 46.0%.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA game on May 28, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date May 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 29.5 points per game on 46.4% field goal shooting and an amazing 85.3% from the free-throw line.

Chet Holmgren is grabbing 8.7 rebounds per game, with 1.8 offensive and 6.9 defensive.

Isaiah Hartenstein leads the team with 10.7 rebounds per game, split between 7.9 defensive and 2.9 offensive.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards shoots 45.7% from his attempts and 72.3% from his free-throw line, leading the Timberwolves' attack with 25.8 points per game.

Rudy Gobert is grabbing 8.9 rebounds on average per game, 3.3 of which come from offensive rebounds and 5.6 from defensive rebounds.

Julius Randle is averaging 32.3 minutes per night, 4.7 assists per game, and 2.8 turnovers.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to engage in another fierce battle in Game 5, based on their five prior head-to-head meetings. The Thunder have demonstrated their ability to win close games under pressure by winning three of the previous four postseason encounters, including a close victory of 128-126 in Game 4. Oklahoma City replied with decisive victories in Games 2 and 1, showcasing their offensive potency and defensive changes, while the Timberwolves controlled Game 3 with a 143-101 thumping. Minnesota's lone regular-season victory during this time occurred in a close game, 131–128; this suggests that, with good action, they can contend with OKC. The Timberwolves will be desperate to prolong their season, and the Thunder, who now lead the series 3-1, will likely push hard for a home-court series clincher.

Date Results May 27, 2025 Thunder 128-126 Timberwolves May 25, 2025 Timberwolves 143-101 Thunder May 23, 2025 Thunder 118-103 Timberwolves May 21, 2025 Thunder 114-88 Timberwolves Feb 25, 2025 Timberwolves 131-128 Thunder

