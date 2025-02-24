How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin a high-voltage NBA action on February 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the Thunder's home ground.
The Timberwolves depend on their great defense, giving up just 104.9 points per game, the best in the NBA, while the Thunder have one of the league's most effective offenses, scoring 118.1 points each game (4th).
However, Minnesota's offensive woes, which rank 20th in terms of scoring at 111.6 points each game, may pose a threat to Oklahoma City's well-drilled defense (5th, permitting 108.3 PPG).
The Thunder are more efficient shooters, making 47.5% of their total goals (9th), while the Timberwolves are less effective at 46.0% (19th).
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time
The Oklahoma City Thunder will clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves in an epic NBA battle on February 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Date
February 24, 2025
Tip-off Time
8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Venue
Paycom Center
Location
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Oklahoma City Thunder team news
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.2 points each game on an effective 52.2% shooting percentage and makes 89.9% of the free throws.
Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12.0 rebounds each game, with 3.2 on the offensive side and 8.7 on the defensive side.
Jalen Williams grabs 5.5 rebounds on the glass.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
SG, Ajay Mitchell
Toe injury
Out
PG, Nikola Topic
ACL injury
Out for Season
Minnesota Timberwolves team news
Anthony Edwards averages 27.6 points every game and shoots 43.9% from his attempts.
Rudy Gobert averages 10.4 rebounds a game, including 3.5 offensively.
Mike Conley has 4.6 assists and only 1.1 turnovers per game over 25.1 minutes of action.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
SG, Donte DiVincenzo
Toe injury
Out
PF, Julius Randle
Groin injury
Out
Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record
The Thunder and the Timberwolves have a recent head-to-head record that points to a fiercely contested game. Prior to Minnesota's most recent victory of 116-101 on February 14, 2025, both clubs had won two of their previous four matches. The Timberwolves responded with great defensive efforts, holding their opponents to 101 points in two of the last five meetings. The Thunder have demonstrated their ability to rule offensively, as evidenced by their 129-106 thumping victory in late 2023. With Anthony Edwards leading Minnesota's assault and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading Oklahoma City's potent offense, the game will probably come down to whether the Timberwolves' top defense can stop the Thunder's prolific scoring. Although Oklahoma City's movement strategy may be slowed down by Minnesota's rebounding edge, which is led by Rudy Gobert, the Thunder may be able to duplicate their previous offensive outbursts if they can settle into a rhythm from the floor. This game might go anyway because of how closely they have been facing each other, although Minnesota may have a small edge due to their recent victory and defensive prowess.
Date
Results
Feb 14, 2025
Timberwolves 116-101 Thunder
Jan 01, 2025
Thunder 113-105 Timberwolves
Jan 30, 2024
Timberwolves 107-101 Thunder
Jan 21, 2024
Thunder 102-97 Timberwolves
Dec 27, 2023
Thunder 129-106 Timberwolves