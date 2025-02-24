How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin a high-voltage NBA action on February 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at the Thunder's home ground.

The Timberwolves depend on their great defense, giving up just 104.9 points per game, the best in the NBA, while the Thunder have one of the league's most effective offenses, scoring 118.1 points each game (4th).

However, Minnesota's offensive woes, which rank 20th in terms of scoring at 111.6 points each game, may pose a threat to Oklahoma City's well-drilled defense (5th, permitting 108.3 PPG).

The Thunder are more efficient shooters, making 47.5% of their total goals (9th), while the Timberwolves are less effective at 46.0% (19th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

Date February 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.2 points each game on an effective 52.2% shooting percentage and makes 89.9% of the free throws.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 12.0 rebounds each game, with 3.2 on the offensive side and 8.7 on the defensive side.

Jalen Williams grabs 5.5 rebounds on the glass.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Ajay Mitchell Toe injury Out PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards averages 27.6 points every game and shoots 43.9% from his attempts.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.4 rebounds a game, including 3.5 offensively.

Mike Conley has 4.6 assists and only 1.1 turnovers per game over 25.1 minutes of action.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Donte DiVincenzo Toe injury Out PF, Julius Randle Groin injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Thunder and the Timberwolves have a recent head-to-head record that points to a fiercely contested game. Prior to Minnesota's most recent victory of 116-101 on February 14, 2025, both clubs had won two of their previous four matches. The Timberwolves responded with great defensive efforts, holding their opponents to 101 points in two of the last five meetings. The Thunder have demonstrated their ability to rule offensively, as evidenced by their 129-106 thumping victory in late 2023. With Anthony Edwards leading Minnesota's assault and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading Oklahoma City's potent offense, the game will probably come down to whether the Timberwolves' top defense can stop the Thunder's prolific scoring. Although Oklahoma City's movement strategy may be slowed down by Minnesota's rebounding edge, which is led by Rudy Gobert, the Thunder may be able to duplicate their previous offensive outbursts if they can settle into a rhythm from the floor. This game might go anyway because of how closely they have been facing each other, although Minnesota may have a small edge due to their recent victory and defensive prowess.

Date Results Feb 14, 2025 Timberwolves 116-101 Thunder Jan 01, 2025 Thunder 113-105 Timberwolves Jan 30, 2024 Timberwolves 107-101 Thunder Jan 21, 2024 Thunder 102-97 Timberwolves Dec 27, 2023 Thunder 129-106 Timberwolves

