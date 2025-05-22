How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the thrilling Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on May 22, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The Oklahoma City Thunder is now leading the series 1-0 after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-88 in Game 1.

Oklahoma City has a distinct offensive advantage, averaging 116.8 points each game—third-best throughout the league—compared to Minnesota's 106.4 (9th).

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, have excellent defense and only give up 102.3 points each game (2nd), which is marginally better than the Thunder's 102.8 (3rd).

Oklahoma dominated the glass, grabbing 46.2 rebounds each game (3rd) as opposed to Minnesota's 42.0 (10th).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an epic NBA game on May 22, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date May 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been averaging 29.2 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 84.5% from his free-throw line.

Chet Holmgren pulls down 9.5 rebounds a game, which includes 7.8 defensive and 1.8 offensive rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein brings 10.7 rebounds per game, including 7.9 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards averages 25.7 points each game, shooting 73.4% from his free-throw line and 44.2% from the field.

Rudy Gobert is pulling down 9.0 rebounds a game, which includes 6.0 on the defensive and 3.0 on the offensive end.

Jaden Randle averages 32.3 minutes per game, 4.7 assists per game, and 2.8 turnovers per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a 3-2 advantage over the Minnesota Timberwolves based on their last five meetings, including a resounding 114-88 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on May 21, 2025. Both teams have traded victories in high-scoring games throughout the series, but the Thunder have proven they can pull away, particularly when they have an effective offense and excellent rebounding. Oklahoma City's recent thumping and two previous victories (130-123 on February 24 and 113-105 on January 1) indicate they have found a rhythm against the Wolves' defense, even though Minnesota won a close 131-128 victory on February 25 and a convincing 116-101 victory earlier in February. The Thunder might keep using their offensive versatility and rebounding edge to keep control of the series if this pattern holds true.

Date Results May 21, 2025 Thunder 114-88 Timberwolves Feb 25, 2025 Timberwolves 131-128 Thunder Feb 24, 2025 Thunder 130-123 Timberwolves Feb 14, 2025 Timberwolves 116-101 Thunder Jan 01, 2025 Thunder 113-105 Timberwolves

