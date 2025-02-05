How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns, including how to watch and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Phoenix Suns to start a highly anticipated NBA game on February 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

Oklahoma City has a record of 22 wins and 8 losses against teams in the Western Conference. They are ninth in the NBA for points scored in the paint, getting 50.5 points a game, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring an average of 14.5 points.

Phoenix has a record of 16 wins and 13 losses in league games. However, they have had a hard time in games that are not close, with 8 wins and 11 losses in matches decided by 10 points or more.

The Thunder have a shot percentage of 47.4% this season, which is a bit higher than the 46.2% that the Suns gave up. In contrast, Phoenix makes 14.0 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.5 more than the average of 12.5 Oklahoma City gives up.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will meet the Phoenix Suns in an electrifying NBA game on February 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date February 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Gilgeous-Alexander is making 32.5 points, 5.2 boards, six assists, and 2 steals.

Isaiah Joe has been getting 3.0 made three-pointers every game over the last 10 games.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Jalen William Wrist injury Day-to-Day PG, Alex Caruso Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Phoenix Suns team news

Tyus Jones is hitting 47.1% from the floor and scoring 11.2 points.

Kevin Durant has been making 2.7 made three-pointers each game over the last 10 games.

Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

In their last five games, the Thunder have won four times against the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder have proven very strong in their latest games, winning 128-103 during March 2024 and 99-83 in November 2024. The Suns won one game in April of 2023, beating the Thunder 128-118. Oklahoma City won 118-110 in March 2024, driven by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's strong performance. The Thunder have been doing well, especially in games with a lot of points, so they might have the advantage going into this match. The Suns will have to concentrate on their outside shooting and strong action to improve their chances of winning.

Date Results Nov 16, 2024 Thunder 99-83 Suns Mar 30, 2024 Thunder 128-103 Suns Mar 04, 2024 Thunder 118-110 Suns Nov 13, 2023 Thunder 111-99 Suns Apr 03, 2023 Suns 128-118 Thunder

