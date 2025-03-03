How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder is ready to face off against the Houston Rockets to start a high-voltage NBA game on March 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Rockets are in fifth place in the Western Conference and have a 37-23 record, while the Thunder are leading the Western Conference by boasting an incredible 49-11 record.

The Thunder has an outstanding offense that ranks fourth throughout the league, averaging 119.4 points per game. They also execute lockdown defense, giving up just 106.6 points each game, which is the second-best total in the NBA. Oklahoma City's field goal percentage is 47.8% (8th across the league)

The Rockets, on the other hand, have had difficulty offensively and are just 18th in scoring (112.6 PPG), despite having a strong defense (5th in points allowed at 108.8). The Rockets are 44.6% (near the bottom at 26th), further exposing their inefficiency.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will square off against the Houston Rockets in a thrilling NBA game on March 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date March 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages an outstanding 32.3 points each game on an effective 52.4% shooting percentage and makes 89.4% of the free throws.

Isaiah Hartenstein leads the team in rebounds, grabbing 11.4 per game, which includes 8.3 defensive and 3.1 offensive rebounds.

Jalen Williams makes a significant contribution with 5.5 rebounds.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Chet Holmgren Ankle injury Out SG, Isaiah Joe Back injury Out

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green contributes to the Houston Rockets in scoring (21.6 points per game) and has a 42.9% field goal percentage.

Alperen Sengun leads in rebounding with 10.5 rebounds every game, including 3.4 offensively.

Amen Thompson contributes 1.28 blocks a game.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Steven Adams Ankle injury Day-to-Day PG, Fred VanVleet Ankle injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

The Thunder and Rockets have participated in a close season series, with each team getting two of their last four games. The Rockets most recently defeated Oklahoma City 119-116 on December 2, demonstrating that they are capable of competing on the road. On November 9, the Thunder defeated Houston 126-107 at home, dominating the game, and their potent defense might execute a significant role once more. Houston has a history of scoring a lot of points against Oklahoma City; in two of their last five meetings, they scored more than 120 points. However, their current shooting woes (44.6% FG, 26th within the NBA) may make that challenging this time. The Thunder are in a strong position to dominate this game because of their greater efficiency and defensive advantage, particularly if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeps up his prolific scoring.

Date Results Dec 2, 2024 Rockets 119-116 Thunder Nov 09, 2024 Thunder 126-107 Rockets Oct 10, 2024 Rockets 122-113 Thunder Mar 28, 2024 Rockets 132-126 Thunder Feb 28, 2024 Thunder 112-95 Rockets

