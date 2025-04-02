How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to battle with the Detroit Pistons to start a thrilling NBA action on April 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Oklahoma City hopes to continue their winning streak of ten games.

The Thunder, who have a 34-5 record and are ranked ninth across the NBA with 50.9 points per game—led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 13.7—have been strong at home.

Detroit has a 21-17 record and has competed well away from home. The Pistons are the league's second-best transition team, scoring 19.0 fast-break points each game, and Malik Beasley accounting for 3.1 of those points.

Oklahoma City makes 14.6 three-pointers a game, slightly more than Detroit, which allows 13.7. The Pistons, on the other hand, made 12.8 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 less than the Thunder usually allow.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Detroit Pistons in an epic NBA game on April 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date April 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Isaiah Joe has scored 14.7 points a game over the last ten games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 32.8 points, 1.7 steals, and 6.4 assists per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Aaron Wiggins Achilles injury Day-to-Day C, Ousmane Dieng Calf injury Day-to-Day

Detroit Pistons team news

Jalen Duren is averaging 11.7 points and grabbing 10.2 rebounds a game with the Pistons.

Malik Beasley has been averaging 3.7 three-pointers in his last ten games.

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Cade Cunningham Calf injury Day-to-Day SG, Jaden Ivey Leg injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons head-to-head record

This game might be another hotly contested contest based on their previous five head-to-head encounters. The Thunder defeated the Pistons 113-107 on March 16, 2025, their most recent victory, and they have won two of the previous three matchups. Nevertheless, Detroit has also proven capable of winning, winning three of the previous five meetings, including a resounding 120-104 triumph on the 29th of January 2024. In these games, both sides have shown a propensity for scoring a lot of points, frequently exceeding 110. Oklahoma City might have the advantage because of their impressive home record and 10-game winning streak, particularly with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spearheading their attack. But Malik Beasley's recent strong shooting from outside the arc and Detroit's ability to take advantage of quick breaks might keep them competitive. The Thunder's ability to maintain control over the paint and their three-point shooting efficiency could ultimately determine the outcome of this fast-paced, high-scoring game.

Date Results Mar 16, 2025 Thunder 113-107 Pistons Jan 29, 2024 Pistons 120-104 Thunder Oct 31, 2023 Thunder 124-112 Pistons Oct 20, 2023 Pistons 118-116 Thunder Oct 13, 2023 Pistons 128-125 Thunder

