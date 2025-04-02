How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to battle with the Detroit Pistons to start a thrilling NBA action on April 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. Oklahoma City hopes to continue their winning streak of ten games.
The Thunder, who have a 34-5 record and are ranked ninth across the NBA with 50.9 points per game—led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 13.7—have been strong at home.
Detroit has a 21-17 record and has competed well away from home. The Pistons are the league's second-best transition team, scoring 19.0 fast-break points each game, and Malik Beasley accounting for 3.1 of those points.
Oklahoma City makes 14.6 three-pointers a game, slightly more than Detroit, which allows 13.7. The Pistons, on the other hand, made 12.8 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 less than the Thunder usually allow.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons NBA game.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons: Date and tip-off time
Date
April 2, 2025
Tip-off Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
Paycom Center
Location
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons live on:
- TV channel: ESPN
- Streaming service: Fubo
Oklahoma City Thunder team news
Isaiah Joe has scored 14.7 points a game over the last ten games.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 32.8 points, 1.7 steals, and 6.4 assists per game.
Oklahoma City Thunder injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
SG, Aaron Wiggins
Achilles injury
Day-to-Day
C, Ousmane Dieng
Calf injury
Day-to-Day
Detroit Pistons team news
Jalen Duren is averaging 11.7 points and grabbing 10.2 rebounds a game with the Pistons.
Malik Beasley has been averaging 3.7 three-pointers in his last ten games.
Detroit Pistons injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PG, Cade Cunningham
Calf injury
Day-to-Day
SG, Jaden Ivey
Leg injury
Out
Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons head-to-head record
This game might be another hotly contested contest based on their previous five head-to-head encounters. The Thunder defeated the Pistons 113-107 on March 16, 2025, their most recent victory, and they have won two of the previous three matchups. Nevertheless, Detroit has also proven capable of winning, winning three of the previous five meetings, including a resounding 120-104 triumph on the 29th of January 2024. In these games, both sides have shown a propensity for scoring a lot of points, frequently exceeding 110. Oklahoma City might have the advantage because of their impressive home record and 10-game winning streak, particularly with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spearheading their attack. But Malik Beasley's recent strong shooting from outside the arc and Detroit's ability to take advantage of quick breaks might keep them competitive. The Thunder's ability to maintain control over the paint and their three-point shooting efficiency could ultimately determine the outcome of this fast-paced, high-scoring game.
Date
Results
Mar 16, 2025
Thunder 113-107 Pistons
Jan 29, 2024
Pistons 120-104 Thunder
Oct 31, 2023
Thunder 124-112 Pistons
Oct 20, 2023
Pistons 118-116 Thunder
Oct 13, 2023
Pistons 128-125 Thunder