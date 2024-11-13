How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet to begin a high-voltage NBA clash on November 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 45 points, which helped the Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 134–128.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a great overall record of 9-2 and a great home record of 5-1. This gives them a big edge over the New Orleans Pelicans, who have a record of 3-8 as a whole and 1-4 on the road.

Oklahoma City scores 117.4 points per game, which is a lot more than New Orleans' 107 points per game.

The Thunder also have a slight advantage in rebounds, with 43 boards each game compared to 40.9 for the Pelicans.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and tip-off time

Date November 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 27.8 points, and 5.5 rebounds, with 6.5 assists per game. He also handles the ball effectively, grabbing 1.7 rebounds and blocking 1.1 shots per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

Jalen Williams adds versatility to the lineup with 19.9 points, and 5.0 assists, with 6.4 boards per game.

Luguentz Dort scores 11.5 points, grabs 3.5 boards, and gives out 1.5 assists per game. He shoots well, making 47.3% of his shots from the field as well as 45.6% of his three-point shots, averaging 2.4 made threes for each game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Isaiah Hartenstein Hand injury Out PF, Chet Holmgren Hip injury Out

New Orleans Pelicans team news

The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram scores 22.9 points, grabs 5.9 rebounds, and hands out 5.0 assists each game.

This season, Jose Alvarado gets 10.7 points, 2.2 boards, and 4.5 assists each game.

Yves Missi averages 6.6 points, and 5.9 rebounds, with 1.5 assists per game, and makes 51.8% of his field goal shots.

New Orleans Pelicans Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Zion Williamson Hamstring injury Out SG, CJ McCollum Adductor injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans head-to-head record

The Thunder crushed the Pelicans in their last five all-time meetings, winning all five. The Thunder's most recent win, 97–89 over the Pelicans on the 30th of April 2024, showed how great they are at defense. Previous games during the season also showed how consistent the Thunder's offense is. For example, Oklahoma City beat New Orleans by large scores (106–85 on the 28th of April and 124–92 on April 25). Even in close games, the Thunder still won, like when they barely beat the Pelicans 94–92 on April 22. Based on their recent performance, Oklahoma City's balanced scoring and disciplined defense may once again be a difficulty for New Orleans. They will need to put together great offensive work to counter Oklahoma City's recent wins in the series.

Date Results Apr 30, 2024 Thunder 97-89 Pelicans Apr 28, 2024 Thunder 106-85 Pelicans Apr 25, 2024 Thunder 124-92 Pelicans Apr 22, 2024 Thunder 94-92 Pelicans Mar 27, 2024 Thunder 119-112 Pelicans

