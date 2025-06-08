How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers to start the pivotal Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 8, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Indiana Pacers lead the series 1-0 going into this game. In the first game, they defeated the Thunder 111-110, led by 19 points from Pascal Siakam. In the close defeat, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with a strong 38-point effort.

The Thunder lead Indiana by a little margin at 116.6 points per game versus 117. In addition, Oklahoma City leads the boards with 44 rebounds per contest.

Oklahoma's greater defensive pressure is demonstrated by their 10.9 steals per game compared to Indiana's 7.1, even if the Pacers have the lead in ball movement with 27.8 assists to the Thunder's 24.6.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Indiana Pacers in an epic NBA game on June 8, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date June 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with a remarkable 32.7 points per game, shooting 89.8% from the free-throw line and 51.9% from the field.

Isaiah Hartenstein gives Oklahoma a powerful presence inside the paint with 10.7 rebounds per game, which includes 7.9 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.

Jalen Williams has averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, 1.9 steals, and 6.1 rebounds per game over the past ten games.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam shoots well at 51.9% from the field and 73.4% from his free-throw line, contributing 20.2 points per game for the Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton leads the offense with 9.2 assists per game and only 1.6 turnovers per game in 33.6 minutes of action.

Aaron Nesmith has made 2.3 three-pointers on average in his last ten games.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jarace Walker Ankle injury Out C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Indiana Pacers have a 3-2 advantage over the Oklahoma City Thunder based on their last five meetings, including a close 111-110 win in Game 1 of the current series. However, the Thunder have demonstrated their ability to dominate, as evidenced by their decisive victories of 120-114 in December and 132-111 on March 30, 2025. The recent games indicate that momentum may swing either way, even though the Pacers have won three of the last five, including back-to-back victories by double digits in 2024. Game 2 will probably be fiercely contested once more, with clutch plays and late-game execution perhaps determining the result. This is because both teams are trading victories, and the point margins can range from a one-point thriller to a blowout.

Date Results Jun 06, 2025 Pacers 111-110 Thunder Mar 30, 2025 Thunder 132-111 Pacers Dec 27, 2024 Thunder 120-114 Pacers Apr 06, 2024 Pacers 126-112 Thunder Mar 13, 2024 Pacers 121-111 Thunder

