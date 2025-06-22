How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers to begin the pivotal Game 7 of the NBA Finals on June 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The series knotted at 3-3. The Pacers defeated the Thunder 108-91 in their most recent matchup, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Thunder with 21 points and Obi Toppin scoring 20.

Oklahoma City has a 36-6 record and has been dominant at home. They are sixth throughout the league with 14.5 three-pointers per game and a 37.4% three-point shooting percentage. Isaiah Joe has been a significant long-range contributor, making 2.6 threes per game at a rate of 41.2%.

In contrast, Indiana has a 21–20 road record and has done well against tough opponents, going 22–15 against teams with a .500 or higher.

The Thunder shot 48.2% from the field, which is just higher than the Pacers' usual field goal percentage of 47.4%. Indiana makes 13.2 three-pointers on average per game, which is somewhat less than the 13.5 that Oklahoma City often gives up.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Indiana Pacers in an epic NBA game on June 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date June 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages an amazing 32.7 points per game while shooting 89.8% from the free-throw line and 51.9% from the floor.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 10.7 rebounds per game, which includes 2.9 offensive and 7.9 defensive rebounds.

Chet Holmgren shoots an effective 49.0% from the field and averages 15.0 points, 2.0 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points every game on 51.9% shooting and 73.4% from his free-throw line.

Tyrese Haliburton averages 9.2 assists and just 1.6 mistakes in 33.6 minutes per game.

Myles Turner has 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and a 48.1% field goal percentage.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jarace Walker Ankle injury Day-to-Day SF, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a slight advantage over the Indiana Pacers based on their previous five head-to-head meetings; they have won three of them, including impressive performances on June 9 and June 17. The Pacers' most recent victory, 108-91, on June 20, however, demonstrates that they have made significant changes, particularly defensively, to stop OKC's scoring threats. Throughout the series, both sides have traded victories, and neither has been able to maintain momentum for very long. This suggests that Game 7 may depend on in-game adjustments and pressure-filled execution. The Pacers' tenacity and recent defensive performance may tip the scales in their favor, but the Thunder could reclaim control if they can find their offensive rhythm from previous games.

Date Results Jun 20, 2025 Pacers 108-91 Thunder Jun 17, 2025 Thunder 120-109 Pacers Jun 14, 2025 Thunder 111-104 Pacers Jun 12, 2025 Pacers 116-107 Thunder Jun 09, 2025 Thunder 123-107 Pacers

