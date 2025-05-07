How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the Denver Nuggets to open the high-voltage Game 2 of the Western Conference second-round series on May 7, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. After a close 121-119 victory, the Denver Nuggets led 1-0 going into this game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, while Nikola Jokic topped Denver with 42.
Oklahoma City has a solid 12-4 record against teams in the Northwest Division and has won a lot of games that were decided by 10 points or more, going 54-5 in those contests.
In contrast, Denver had an 8-8 record in the division. With an average of 120.8 points every game and an effective 50.6% field goal percentage, the Nuggets are third within the NBA in terms of scoring.
The Thunder make 14.5 three-pointers on average each game, which is a little higher compared to the 14.1 Denver usually permits. However, the Nuggets made 12.0 three-pointers per game, and this is 1.5 fewer compared to the 13.5 threes that Oklahoma City often allows.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA game on May 7, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Date
May 7, 2025
Tip-off Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
Paycom Center
Location
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: SlingTV
Oklahoma City Thunder team news
For the Thunder, Jalen Williams is scoring 21.6 points every game and shooting an amazing 48.4% from the field.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's average score in his last ten games has been 21.2 points.
Oklahoma City Thunder injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
C, Ousmane Dieng
Calf injury
Day-to-Day
PG, Nikola Topic
ACL injury
Out for Season
Denver Nuggets team news
Jamal Murray is scoring 21.4 points and giving out six assists every game for the Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic is shooting 52.2% from the field and averaging 12.6 rebounds and 25.4 points over his previous ten games.
Denver Nuggets injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PF, DaRon Holmes II
Achilles injury
Out for Season
Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record
Given the previous five head-to-head records, the Nuggets vs. the Thunder game is probably going to be fiercely contested. Denver has triumphed in three of its past five matches, including two close wins on May 6 (121–119) and November 7 (124–122). However, as evidenced by their resounding 102-87 triumph in October and their 127-103 victory on March 9, the Thunder have shown they are potent when they settle into a groove. High-scoring performances have been a recurring trend in these games as both sides have traded momentum. Denver's modest advantage in the series and the recent nail-biter mean that clutch playmaking, especially from players like Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander, may be crucial in this game.
Date
Results
May 06, 2025
Nuggets 121-119 Thunder
Mar 11, 2025
Nuggets 140-127 Thunder
Mar 09, 2025
Thunder 127-103 Nuggets
Nov 07, 2024
Nuggets 124-122 Thunder
Oct 25, 2024
Thunder 102-87 Nuggets