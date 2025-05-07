How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to face off against the Denver Nuggets to open the high-voltage Game 2 of the Western Conference second-round series on May 7, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. After a close 121-119 victory, the Denver Nuggets led 1-0 going into this game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points, while Nikola Jokic topped Denver with 42.

Oklahoma City has a solid 12-4 record against teams in the Northwest Division and has won a lot of games that were decided by 10 points or more, going 54-5 in those contests.

In contrast, Denver had an 8-8 record in the division. With an average of 120.8 points every game and an effective 50.6% field goal percentage, the Nuggets are third within the NBA in terms of scoring.

The Thunder make 14.5 three-pointers on average each game, which is a little higher compared to the 14.1 Denver usually permits. However, the Nuggets made 12.0 three-pointers per game, and this is 1.5 fewer compared to the 13.5 threes that Oklahoma City often allows.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA game on May 7, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date May 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

For the Thunder, Jalen Williams is scoring 21.6 points every game and shooting an amazing 48.4% from the field.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's average score in his last ten games has been 21.2 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Ousmane Dieng Calf injury Day-to-Day PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Denver Nuggets team news

Jamal Murray is scoring 21.4 points and giving out six assists every game for the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic is shooting 52.2% from the field and averaging 12.6 rebounds and 25.4 points over his previous ten games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

Given the previous five head-to-head records, the Nuggets vs. the Thunder game is probably going to be fiercely contested. Denver has triumphed in three of its past five matches, including two close wins on May 6 (121–119) and November 7 (124–122). However, as evidenced by their resounding 102-87 triumph in October and their 127-103 victory on March 9, the Thunder have shown they are potent when they settle into a groove. High-scoring performances have been a recurring trend in these games as both sides have traded momentum. Denver's modest advantage in the series and the recent nail-biter mean that clutch playmaking, especially from players like Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander, may be crucial in this game.

Date Results May 06, 2025 Nuggets 121-119 Thunder Mar 11, 2025 Nuggets 140-127 Thunder Mar 09, 2025 Thunder 127-103 Nuggets Nov 07, 2024 Nuggets 124-122 Thunder Oct 25, 2024 Thunder 102-87 Nuggets

