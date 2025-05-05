How to watch today’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Denver Nuggets to begin a thrilling Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals on May 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Denver Nuggets are coming off a tough seven-game series against the Clippers.

After missing out on the playoffs last year, both teams are eager to go past the second round. Dallas defeated Oklahoma City, while the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated Denver in their title defense. Both teams are now hoping to advance further toward their conference finals with a newfound sense of purpose and playoff fervor.

The Thunder enter the game with a definite offensive production advantage, averaging 120.0 points every game, which is second-best in the postseason, while the Nuggets are in seventh place with 107.7. Oklahoma City dominated the glass with 46.3 rebounds every game, second among playoff teams, whereas Denver has a little shooting advantage at 48.2% from the field (4th).

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA battle on May 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date May 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 27.8 points every game, shooting an amazing 90.9% from his free-throw line and 40.2% from the field.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 8.8 rebounds per game, which includes 5.5 defensive and 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Chet Holmgren averages 15.0 points, 2.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds, and a 49.0% shooting percentage.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Ousmane Dieng Calf injury Day-to-Day PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 24.0 points every game while shooting 70.3% from his free-throw line and 50.0% from the field.

Jamal Murray shoots 47.4% and contributes 21.4 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon contributes with a solid 53.1% field goal percentage, 14.7 points, 3.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Thunder and Nuggets' first game on Monday night might turn into a high-scoring and unexpected contest based on their last five head-to-head meetings. The Thunder have won three of their last four meetings, with resounding victories in October and March, and split their regular-season game 3-2 in favor of the Thunder. Notably, OKC defeated Denver 124-94 during October and 127-103 during March, showing their speed and firepower to overwhelm the Nuggets. Denver, on the other hand, demonstrated their ability to respond, most notably winning 140-127 on the 11th of March to demonstrate Nikola Jokic's offensive dominance. The Thunder may win at home because they have a little more history and younger players, however, the Nuggets have proven they can bounce back with their own memorable nights.

Date Results Mar 11, 2025 Nuggets 140-127 Thunder Mar 09, 2025 Thunder 127-103 Nuggets Nov 07, 2024 Nuggets 124-122 Thunder Oct 25, 2024 Thunder 102-87 Nuggets Oct 16, 2024 Thunder 124-94 Nuggets

