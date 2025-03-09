How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are scheduled to battle with the Denver Nuggets to start a highly anticipated NBA game on March 9, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. Following an exciting 149-141 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns, Denver will face the Thunder.

The Thunder has a 10-3 record and has performed well in division games. Their opponents have been outscored by 12.8 points in each game, while they score 119.4 points in each game.

Denver leads the conference in rebounds every game (45.9) and has a 6-4 record towards divisional opponents. Nikola Jokic leads the team with 12.9 rebounds per game.

This season, Oklahoma City is hitting 47.8% from the field, which is somewhat higher than Denver's 46.4%. In contrast, the Nuggets score 121.5 points on average each game, which is 14.9 points higher than the Thunder's regular scoring of 106.6 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Denver Nuggets in an epic NBA game on March 9, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages an outstanding 32.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per contest.

Jalen Williams has averaged 21 points and provided 5.4 assists per game over the past ten games.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Chet Holmgren Leg injury Day-to-Day C, Isaiah Hartenstein Nose injury Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic scores 28.9 points, grabs 12.9 rebounds, and provides 10.6 assists per contest.

Jamal Murray has been shooting 53.1% from the field, scoring 26.1 points, and grabbing 2.8 rebounds over the past ten games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Julian Strawther Knee injury Out PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

In the last five encounters, the Thunder have prevailed in four of them, giving them the advantage. Among the Thunder's resounding wins were a 119-93 triumph on December 30, 2023, and a 124-94 thumping on October 16, 2024. But in their last meeting on the seventh of November 2024, Denver prevailed 124-122, demonstrating their ability to compete in close games. With Jalen Williams rising up lately and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 32.8 points per game, Oklahoma City's offense is still a serious threat. Meanwhile, Denver may be able to maintain its competitiveness with Jamal Murray's effective scoring and Nikola Jokic's all-around dominance. With Denver's rebounding edge and the Thunder's defensive prowess, this game may come down to effectiveness and clutch performance. Oklahoma City could build on its recent dominance against Denver if their defense stays strong, but the Nuggets could win by a slim margin if Jokic and Murray control the pace.

Date Results Nov 07, 2024 Nuggets 124-122 Thunder Oct 25, 2024 Thunder 102-87 Nuggets Oct 16, 2024 Thunder 124-94 Nuggets Feb 01, 2024 Thunder 105-100 Nuggets Dec 30, 2023 Thunder 119-93 Nuggets

