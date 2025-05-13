How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to host the Denver Nuggets to begin the highly anticipated Game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs on May 13, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The series is tied at 2-2. The Thunder defeated the Nuggets 92-87 in their most recent meeting, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 25 points. In the defeat, Nikola Jokic led Denver with 27 points.

Oklahoma City has an impressive 39-13 record against teams in the Western Conference. With 14.5 3-pointers made per game and a 37.4% 3-point shooting percentage, the Thunder rank sixth in the league and are among the best from behind the arc. Isaiah Joe, who shoots 41.2% and averages 2.6 threes per game, has been a significant contributor.

Denver is 8-8 against Northwest Division opponents and is fourth across the NBA in rebounding with 45.7 boards per game, owing in large part to Jokic's 12.7 average.

The Thunder scored 120.5 points each game on offense, which is 3.6 points greater than what Denver usually gives up (116.9). However, the Nuggets are extremely effective; they shoot 50.6% from the field, which is a lot better than the average of 43.6% that Thunder opponents have allowed this season.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA game on May 13, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date May 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

Jalen Williams has been scoring 16.8 points and grabbing 3.8 rebounds in his previous 10 games while hitting 46.0% of his shots.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points, 10.2 assists, and 12.7 rebounds per game.

Jamal Murray has been scoring 21.8 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games while making 47.0% of his shots.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Hunter Tyson Ankle injury Day-to-Day PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

Game 5 between the Thunder and the Nuggets is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Each side has traded victories and had moments of domination during the series, which turned into a back-and-forth contest. The Thunder held Denver to one of their lowest scoring performances of the season in their most recent game, which they won 92-87 on May 12. But the Nuggets had already won three of the last five, including a resounding 113-104 victory on May 10 and a close 121-119 victory on May 6. Notably, Oklahoma City's high-octane attack was at its best on May 8 when they burst for a 149-106 thumping. On March 11, Denver also had a resounding victory of 140-127. Game 5 may depend on who manages the tempo and performs better in the closing minutes, as both teams have demonstrated that they can win in a variety of ways, including defensive grinds and shootouts.

Date Results May 12, 2025 Thunder 92-87 Nuggets May 10, 2025 Nuggets 113-104 Thunder May 08, 2025 Thunder 149-106 Nuggets May 06, 2025 Nuggets 121-119 Thunder Mar 11, 2025 Nuggets 140-127 Thunder

