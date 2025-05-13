How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to host the Denver Nuggets to begin the highly anticipated Game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs on May 13, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The series is tied at 2-2. The Thunder defeated the Nuggets 92-87 in their most recent meeting, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 25 points. In the defeat, Nikola Jokic led Denver with 27 points.
Oklahoma City has an impressive 39-13 record against teams in the Western Conference. With 14.5 3-pointers made per game and a 37.4% 3-point shooting percentage, the Thunder rank sixth in the league and are among the best from behind the arc. Isaiah Joe, who shoots 41.2% and averages 2.6 threes per game, has been a significant contributor.
Denver is 8-8 against Northwest Division opponents and is fourth across the NBA in rebounding with 45.7 boards per game, owing in large part to Jokic's 12.7 average.
The Thunder scored 120.5 points each game on offense, which is 3.6 points greater than what Denver usually gives up (116.9). However, the Nuggets are extremely effective; they shoot 50.6% from the field, which is a lot better than the average of 43.6% that Thunder opponents have allowed this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Denver Nuggets in an electrifying NBA game on May 13, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Date
May 13, 2025
Tip-off Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
Paycom Center
Location
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Oklahoma City Thunder team news
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.
Jalen Williams has been scoring 16.8 points and grabbing 3.8 rebounds in his previous 10 games while hitting 46.0% of his shots.
Oklahoma City Thunder injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PG, Nikola Topic
ACL injury
Out for Season
Denver Nuggets team news
Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points, 10.2 assists, and 12.7 rebounds per game.
Jamal Murray has been scoring 21.8 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games while making 47.0% of his shots.
Denver Nuggets injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PF, Hunter Tyson
Ankle injury
Day-to-Day
PF, DaRon Holmes II
Achilles injury
Out for Season
Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record
Game 5 between the Thunder and the Nuggets is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Each side has traded victories and had moments of domination during the series, which turned into a back-and-forth contest. The Thunder held Denver to one of their lowest scoring performances of the season in their most recent game, which they won 92-87 on May 12. But the Nuggets had already won three of the last five, including a resounding 113-104 victory on May 10 and a close 121-119 victory on May 6. Notably, Oklahoma City's high-octane attack was at its best on May 8 when they burst for a 149-106 thumping. On March 11, Denver also had a resounding victory of 140-127. Game 5 may depend on who manages the tempo and performs better in the closing minutes, as both teams have demonstrated that they can win in a variety of ways, including defensive grinds and shootouts.
Date
Results
May 12, 2025
Thunder 92-87 Nuggets
May 10, 2025
Nuggets 113-104 Thunder
May 08, 2025
Thunder 149-106 Nuggets
May 06, 2025
Nuggets 121-119 Thunder
Mar 11, 2025
Nuggets 140-127 Thunder