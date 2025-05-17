How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets NBA Game 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to host the Denver Nuggets to begin the pivotal Game 7 of their Western Semifinals on May 18, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. The series is tied at 3-3. The Nuggets defeated the Thunder 119-107 in their most recent meeting, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Thunder with 32 points and Nikola Jokic scoring 29.

Oklahoma City has a 12-4 record and has done well in the Northwest Division, although they have had trouble in close games, losing only 1-4 in one-possession games. In the meantime, Denver averages 120.8 points every game, surpassing opponents by a score of 3.9 points, and has an even 8-8 record against divisional opponents.

The Thunder average 14.5 three-pointers a game from beyond the arc, which is marginally more than the 14.1 the Nuggets usually permit. Conversely, Denver makes 12.0 three-pointers a game, and that is 1.5 less than Oklahoma City's 13.5.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will square off against the Denver Nuggets in an epic NBA game on May 18, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date May 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Isaiah Hartenstein has been averaging 11.2 points with 10.7 rebounds per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the charge, scoring 28.4 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds in his previous ten games.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points with 12.7 rebounds per game.

Jamal Murray has averaged 2.5 three-pointers in his previous ten games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Aaron Gordon Hamstring injury Day-to-Day PF, Hunter Tyson Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Denver Nuggets vs the Oklahoma City Thunder game is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Three of the past five meetings have been won by the Thunder, including a resounding 92-87 victory on May 12 and a commanding 149-106 thumping on May 8, 2025. The Nuggets, on the other hand, have recovered with their own impressive wins, most notably a 119-107 triumph on May 16. Throughout the series, both sides have alternated victories, demonstrating their flexibility and speed. The outcome of the game may depend on which team performs better in the fourth quarter if this trend continues. A close game with changes in momentum is to be expected, but the Thunder have a little psychological advantage due to the recent series lead.

Date Results May 16, 2025 Nuggets 119-107 Thunder May 14, 2025 Thunder 112-105 Nuggets May 12, 2025 Thunder 92-87 Nuggets May 10, 2025 Nuggets 113-104 Thunder May 08, 2025 Thunder 149-106 Nuggets

