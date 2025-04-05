How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Los Angeles Lakers to start a high-voltage NBA game on April 6, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT.

OKC is fourth within the conference in scoring at 120.3 points a game and sixth in the percentage of field goals made at 48.1%, demonstrating their efficient and powerful offense.

The Lakers, on the other hand, shoot 47.8% from the field and average 113.2 points (19th), which is decent but not enough to keep up with OKC's pace.

The Thunder dominates the glass, grabbing 44.8 rebounds per game, while the Lakers only manage 42.4, which places them in 26th place in the league.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

Date April 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages an amazing 32.6 points every game on 51.9% hitting and 90.0% from his free-throw line.

Isaiah Hartenstein leads the team in rebounds with 10.7 per game, which includes 2.8 offensively and 7.9 defensively.

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Ousmane Dieng Calf injury Out SG, Alex Ducas Quadriceps injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Luka Doncic is giving 27.2 points, 8.3 rebounds each game, and a 41.5% goal rate.

Austin Reaves averages 20.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists over 45.6% shooting.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, LeBron James Groin injury Day-to-Day SG, Bronny James Illness Day-to-Day

Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Thunder and the Lakers have a very even recent head-to-head record; both teams have won two of their past four meetings, with the Thunder winning the most recent one on November 30, 2024, 101-93. Prior to this, the Lakers had won three games in a row, demonstrating their capacity to dominate games with potent offensive displays, such as their 129-point burst on the 24th of December 2023. However, Oklahoma City's 133-110 thumping victory on December 1, 2023, showed that they are also capable of dominating. The Lakers could present a significant challenge if they can regain their scoring flow from previous games, particularly through players such as Reaves and Doncic. The Thunder hold the offensive advantage going into this clash, and their most recent victory may give them momentum. Anticipate a fiercely contested game where the winner will probably be determined by shooting efficiency and rebounding competition.

Date Results Nov 30, 2024 Thunder 101-93 Lakers Mar 05, 2024 Lakers 116-104 Thunder Jan 16, 2024 Lakers 112-105 Thunder Dec 24, 2023 Lakers 129-120 Thunder Dec 01, 2023 Thunder 133-110 Lakers

