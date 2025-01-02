How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New York Knicks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the New York Knicks to open a high-voltage NBA battle on January 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Knicks score 117.8 points each game on average, while the Thunder score 115.8. This shows how strong their offense is.

The Thunder get more rebounds than the Knicks, getting 43.8 per game compared to 42 for the Knicks.

The Thunder only give out 26 assists per game, while the Knicks give out 28.1.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will square off against the New York Knicks in an electrifying NBA action on January 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Paycom Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date January 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores an amazing 31.3 points per game and shoots 52.8 percent from the field and 87.8 percent from the free throw line.

Isaiah Hartenstein grabs the most rebounds (12.4 per game), which includes 2.9 rebounds on offense.

J. Williams gets an average of 5.9 rebounds each game and collects 4.9 rebounds on defense per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Chet Holmgren Hip injury Out PG, Nikola Topic ACL injury Out for Season

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson scores 25.2 points a game, shoots 48.3 percent from his attempts and 82.5 percent from the free throw line.

Karl-Anthony Towns gets 13.5 rebounds every game, with 10.6 on defense and 2.9 on offense.

OG Anunoby stops 1.13 shots per game.

New York Knicks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Thunder and the Knicks have fought out five close games against each other so far, with the Thunder coming out on top in four of them. The most recent game, on the first of April 2024, was very close.

The Thunder came out on top 113–112, showing that they can perform well under pressure. There have been a lot of high-scoring games, like Oklahoma City's 145–135 win on the 13th of November 2022, and the Knicks' 129–119 win on the 22nd of November 2022.

Both teams have shown they can score a lot of points. The Thunder do it by using their wide range of scoring options, while the Knicks depend on big performances from key players.

Based on this past, it looks like there will be another close, high-scoring game. The Thunder may feel confident that they can pull off another win because they have a slight edge in recent games.

Date Results Apr 01, 2024 Thunder 113-112 Knicks Dec 28, 2023 Thunder 129-120 Knicks Nov 22, 2022 Knicks 129-119 Thunder Nov 13, 2022 Thunder 145-135 Knicks Feb 15, 2022 Thunder 127-123 Knicks

