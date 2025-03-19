How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to host the Philadelphia 76ers to begin a thrilling NBA game on March 19, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Houston Rockets 144–137 in OT, but Quentin Grimes scored 46 points in a great game.

The Thunder are 29-5 at home and are fifth within the Western Conference in points in the paint, getting 50.9 per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 13.6 points per game.

The 76ers have a 9-28 record compared to teams over .500 and an 11-23 record when competing away from home.

This season, Oklahoma City is hitting 47.9% from the field, which is just less than the 76ers' 48.8% field goal percentage. Philadelphia shoots 12.8 three-pointers on average per game, which is only 0.3 less than the Thunder's average.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in an exciting NBA game on March 19, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date March 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with 33 points, 1.8 steals, and 6.2 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is currently creating 2.5 three-pointers per game over his last 10 games.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Jalen Williams Hip injury Day-to-Day C, Ousmane Dieng Calf injury Day-to-Day

Philadelphia 76ers team news

Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the 76ers with 15.1 points, 1.5 steals, and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Quentin Grimes is on a hot streak, averaging 25.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 53.7% shooting over his last 10 games.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Tyrese Maxey Back injury Day-to-Day SG, Eric Gordon Wrist injury Out

Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

The Thunder and the 76ers have now faced each other five times and split the wins. Oklahoma City has won two of the last five games. The most recent game was on the fifteenth of January 2025, and the Thunder easily won 118–102, showing how strong they are at home. Still, the 76ers came out on top in both 2024 and 2023, which includes a 127–123 win in November 2023. The Thunder have a clear edge because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a great scorer and they are 29-5 at home. Quentin Grimes, who has scored 25.7 points from 53.7% hitting over the past ten games, will be very important for the 76ers, who are 11-23 on the road. The Thunder's defense and efficient scoring in the paint, anchored by Gilgeous-Alexander, maybe too much. Kelly Oubre Jr. adds steadiness with 6.1 rebounds and 15.1 points per game. Oklahoma City is likely to use their recent form and home-court edge to their advantage, but the 76ers could stay in the game if Grimes can continue to score a lot of points.

Date Results Jan 15, 2025 Thunder 118-102 76ers Apr 03, 2024 76ers 109-105 Thunder Nov 26, 2023 76ers 127-123 Thunder Jan 13, 2023 Thunder 133-114 76ers Jan 01, 2023 76ers 115-96 Thunder

