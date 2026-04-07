The tension eases... Al-Ahli Jeddah player escapes a dangerous predicament

The technical staff at Al-Ahli Jeddah, led by German coach Matthias Jaissle, have received a report regarding one of the team’s key injured defenders.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reported that medical tests carried out on Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez ruled out a hamstring tear.

The same source noted that the final decision on whether Ibanez will feature against Al-Fayha in the brought-forward match from round 29 of the Saudi Roshen League, which takes place on Wednesday evening at the Sports City Stadium in Al-Majma’ah, remains with German coach Matthias Jaissle.

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Jaissle was forced to substitute Ibanez during the match against Damac in the previous round, after the player felt pain in his hamstring following his return from international duty with Brazil during the recent international break.

The Al-Jazira players are scheduled to leave for Riyadh this Tuesday evening, before travelling to Al-Majma’ah by coach in preparation for the match.

Al-Ahli currently sit third in the Roshen League table with 65 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr.

Al-Raqi are playing this match ahead of its original schedule due to their continental commitments in the AFC Champions League.