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مجدي عبيد

Magdy Obaid

Journalist | Passionate Football Writer

Throughout my journey in journalism, which began in 2006 when I joined one of Saudi Arabia’s leading newspapers, I have worked at numerous media outlets.

I have been part of the editorial teams at several prominent Arabic newspapers and digital platforms, producing hundreds of reports and in-depth investigative articles. These covered both major sporting events and the business side of sports.

However, my true passion for football began much earlier — since the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, which featured an extraordinary generation of football legends, led by the likes of France’s Zinedine Zidane and Brazil’s Roberto Carlos.

Today, I specialize in creating sports content, including journalistic features, match analyses, and coverage of major sporting events and tournaments.

My all-time favorite XI is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon.

Defense: Cafu – Franz Beckenbauer – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo.

Midfield: Diego Maradona – Zinedine Zidane – Ronaldinho.

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo.

You can follow me on (X) via the following link:

 

Articles by Magdy Obaid
  3. FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-PRESSERAFP
    BarcelonaBarcelona vs Atletico Madrid

    Diego Simeone admitted that the minutes following José María Álvarez’s late goal at Camp Nou were anything but easy for his Atlético Madrid side. The Argentine coach, known for his

    What lies in store for Atlético in the second leg? The question hangs heavy over the club’s supporters and staff alike as they prepare for the decisive encounter. Having secured a slender advantage in the first meeting, Diego Simeone’s side now knows that ninety minutes of intense focus, disciplined tactics and clinical finishing could secure a place in the next round. Yet the opposition will not roll over; they too have studied the video, identified weaknesses and honed set-pieces. For Atlético, the challenge is twofold: first, to defend with the kind of organised solidarity that has become their hallmark; second, to exploit the inevitable gaps that will open when their opponents push forward in search of goals. The return fixture promises high stakes, nervy moments and, for the winners, a sweet reward.

  4. FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
    BarcelonaBarcelona vs Atletico Madrid

    Video: The Montjuïc nightmare returns to Camp Nou Barça fans thought they had seen the last of their historic curse. Yet, as the latest match at the iconic Camp Nou unfolded, that

    Sorloth reminds Atlético fans of a memorable moment When Alexander Sorloth steps onto the pitch, he instantly evokes one of the most iconic images in Atlético Madrid history. The tall, blond striker’s presence alone is enough to transport die-hard Rojiblancos back to that frantic, joyous finale in Lisbon, when an unlikely hero emerged to rewrite the club’s European narrative. It was May 2014, and Atlético had just claimed their first La Liga title in nearly two decades. The triumph was sweet, yet their Champions League dream lived on. In the final against city rivals Real Madrid, the match appeared destined for extra time until the 93rd minute, when an unlikely substitute rose to meet Koke’s corner. The rest, as they say, is history—a thunderous header, a wild celebration, and a photograph etched into the memory of every Atlético supporter. Fast-forward to the present, and Sorloth arrives at the Wanda Metropolitano with a similar blend of physicality and poise. Though he wears a differ

  5. FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaBarcelona vs Atletico Madrid

    After the Paris incident, Kovač has struck again as Barcelona fell to Atlético. The Croatian coach, known for his disciplined tactics, masterminded another surprise result that ech

    Barcelona, known affectionately as the Blaugrana, have yet to taste victory under their current manager. This statistic, though simple, carries profound weight in the Camp Nou corridors, where expectations are sky-high and patience is thin. Supporters point to the team’s fluid, possession-based style as a hallmark of their identity, yet the results column remains stubbornly bereft of three-point entries. Without victories, the coach’s tactical nuances go uncelebrated, and the pressure mounts with every passing match. The club’s rich history demands success, and the fans’ passion refuses to accept anything less than consistent winning. Until those elusive victories arrive, the manager’s position will remain under scrutiny, and the famous red-and-blue jersey will feel the weight of unmet expectations.

  6. Al Ahli v Al Hilal: King's Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport
    Al HilalAl Hilal vs Al Kholood

    Video: Benzema leads Al-Hilal’s goal fest at Al-Khulud, piling pressure on Al-Nassr. In a performance that underlines his importance to the side, Karim Benzema inspired Al-Hilal to

    Karim Benzema’s hat-trick, combined with Salem Al-Dossari’s timely strike, propelled Al-Hilal to a convincing triumph in Saturday’s showdown. The Spanish forward opened his account inside ten minutes, coolly finishing a counter-attack, and never looked back. His second effort, a trademark left-footed curler from the edge of the box, doubled the lead just before the half-hour mark, effectively rocking the opposition’s resolve. Benzema completed his treble shortly after the interval, nodding in a corner at the near post to reach 25 goals for the season. While the spotlight rightfully shone on the former Real Madrid star, it was Al-Dossari’s individual brilliance that provided the final margin. The winger collected a loose ball, exchanged a quick one-two, and slotted home left-footed to cap a clinical team move. The result maintains Al-Hilal’s title aspirations and underlines their firepower heading into the campaign’s decisive phase.

  7. Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaBarcelona vs Atletico Madrid

    Diego Simeone has delivered a blistering assessment of the “poisonous” atmosphere surrounding Barcelona, arguing that the club’s wider culture is beyond repair. The Atlético Madrid

    What actually happened to the Atlético Madrid team bus? That seemingly simple question has set fans and reporters alike scrambling for answers. The incident occurred shortly after the final whistle of Saturday’s derby, when the usually impenetrable red-and-white vehicle was spotted with a smashed window and a trail of broken glass on the M-30 motorway. Club officials have remained tight-lipped, citing ongoing investigations, while police sources suggest foul play may be involved. For die-hard Atlético supporters, the sight of their team’s rolling fortress under attack felt like a direct strike at the heart of the club’s proud, working-class identity. As the social-media debate rages on—with rival fans trading barbs and conspiracy theories—one thing is clear: until the full story emerges, the bus will remain a symbol of unresolved tension in La Liga.

  8. Al Hilal v Al Khaleej: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
    M. Al-HarbiAl Hilal

    In a clip that has quickly drawn attention across Saudi Arabian football, Al-Hilal winger Mutaib Al-Harbi has demonstrated his burgeoning reputation by achieving what his internati

    Al-Zaim battalion is expected to breeze through its latest assignment against Al-Khaloud, according to several football analysts who have studied the fixture. The pre-match consensus among fans and pundits alike points to a comfortable afternoon for Al-Zaim, whose recent form and squad depth give them a clear edge over their less experienced opponents. While Al-Khaloud has shown flashes of promise in training and lower-tier matches, the gulf in class between the two sides is considered too wide to bridge on the day. Al-Zaim’s disciplined tactics, combined with their star striker’s hot form, should translate into an entertaining spectacle for neutrals and a potentially lopsided scoreline. Nonetheless, coaches on both benches will use the encounter to fine-tune strategies, with Al-Zaim looking to maintain rhythm and Al-Khaloud aiming to gain valuable experience. As kickoff approaches, the general sentiment remains that this match represents a mere formality for Al-Zaim, yet another stepp

  9. Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    TransfersR. Lewandowski

    Italian giants are eyeing a summer coup that could be dubbed the “dream deal”: securing Robert Lewandowski on a free transfer. The Polish striker, whose contract with Bayern Munich

    Club officials are pursuing the transfer with vigour, even though the Polish striker’s hefty salary remains a significant factor in the negotiations. Sources close to the deal say the suitors are undeterred by the player’s wage demands, which are reported to exceed £200,000 per week. They believe his proven goalscoring record and ability to operate as a lone frontman justify the investment, and they are confident that securing his signature will boost their chances of challenging for silverware next season. The 29-year-old forward has scored 150 goals in 280 club appearances and has long been admired for his strength, movement and clinical finishing. His current contract runs until 2025, but the interested party is prepared to trigger a release clause believed to be set at around €40 million. Fans are watching the developments with excitement, aware that landing such a high-profile recruit would send a powerful message to rivals and raise the club’s profile in key overseas markets. For

  10. FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-ATALANTAAFP
    TransfersS. Guirassy

    Dortmund star opens door to Al-Ittihad talks In a development that could reshape the Saudi Pro League’s transfer landscape, Borussia Dortmund’s [name of the player] has signalled a

    The Dean has taken significant strides forward, a development that bodes well for the team’s aspirations. These advanced steps, though not specified in the brief update, suggest strategic progress in areas such as squad management, tactical preparation, and behind-the-scenes planning. Supporters will be encouraged to learn that their leader is actively pursuing initiatives designed to strengthen the club’s position both on and off the pitch. While details remain scarce, the very fact that the Dean is moving forward with purpose should instill confidence that the club’s long-term goals are being diligently pursued. As further updates become available, they will be sure to provide additional clarity on exactly how these strides will translate into success during the upcoming campaign. For now, the announcement serves as a reminder that quiet, methodical work continues apace, even when the spotlight is elsewhere.

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