How to watch today's Texas vs Tennessee NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Women's NCAA Tournament has already delivered its fair share of drama, and the Sweet 16 brings an all-SEC showdown as Texas squares off against Tennessee in a high-stakes battle.

The top-seeded Longhorns have rebounded strongly from a disappointing SEC Tournament defeat to South Carolina, reaffirming their championship aspirations in the Big Dance. They made a statement in the opening round with a commanding 44-point rout of William & Mary, dominating from start to finish. In the second round, Madison Booker and company put the clamps on Illinois, holding them to a mere six points in the second quarter en route to a 68-45 victory that sealed their place in the Sweet 16.

Meanwhile, fifth-seeded Tennessee entered the tournament on shaky ground, dropping three of their last four games before March Madness tipped off. However, the Volunteers have quickly rediscovered their form, thriving on defensive intensity. They lead all remaining teams in forcing turnovers, averaging an eye-catching 22.42 per game. Their 101-66 dismantling of South Florida was followed by a stifling defensive effort against Ohio State, securing their passage to the next round. Now, Tennessee will be out for revenge after falling 80-76 to Texas earlier in the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Tennessee NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Texas vs Tennessee: Date and tip-off time

The Longhorns and the Volunteers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Saturday, March 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue Legacy Arena Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Texas vs Tennessee on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Longhorns and the Volunteers on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ABC. The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

For Texas, all eyes will be on Madison Booker, the Longhorns’ go-to scorer. The versatile star is putting up 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season and played a pivotal role in their earlier clash with Tennessee, exploding for 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting. If Texas hopes to punch its ticket to the Elite Eight, they’ll need another big-time effort from their leading scorer.

Tennessee Volunteers news & key performers

Tennessee boasts a well-balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging double figures this season. However, the engine of their offense is Talaysia Cooper, who delivered a standout performance in the Sweet 16, tallying 19 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the win over Ohio State. A defensive menace as well, Cooper led the SEC in steals per game (3.2) while also averaging over 16 points per contest.

