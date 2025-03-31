How to watch today's Texas vs TCU NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs TCU NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The stage is set for an all-Texas showdown in the Elite Eight as the top-seeded Texas Longhorns (34-2) square off against the No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs (32-3). With a Final Four berth on the line and statewide bragging rights at stake, expect nothing short of a battle between two powerhouse programs.

Texas has been a dominant force all season, led by the relentless Madison Booker, whose scoring and defensive presence make the Longhorns a nightmare for opponents. TCU, meanwhile, has had a stellar campaign of its own, with Hailey Van Lith shining in the Sweet 16, dropping 26 points. She's been a consistent offensive weapon, scoring at least 16 points in five of her last six outings. However, the Horned Frogs' supporting cast hasn't always delivered, as seen in their humbling 33-point loss to South Carolina, where Van Lith accounted for nearly half of the team's 52 points.

Booker has topped 17 points in every tournament game, and she's likely to do it again. But Texas' real advantage lies in its depth and stifling defense, which should prove too much for TCU to handle.

Texas has made it to the NCAA Tournament's fourth round in four of the last five seasons, yet a Final Four appearance has remained elusive since 2003. Now, the Longhorns must get past a familiar Big 12 rival, TCU, to punch their ticket to this year's Final Four in Tampa.

Texas vs TCU: Date and tip-off time

The Longhorns and the Horned Frogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Legacy Arena at BJCC Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Texas vs TCU on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Longhorns and the Horned Frogs on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN. Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Angel Gray (reporter) will call the game.

The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Madison Booker has been just as impactful, leading the charge in the Sweet 16 with 17 points and totaling 57 through three tournament outings. She's averaging 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting an efficient 46.1% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc.

TCU Horned Frogs news & key performers

Hailey Van Lith has reasserted herself as a top prospect for the 2025 WNBA Draft, proving her stint at LSU was an outlier. Across three NCAA Tournament games, she has racked up 55 points, 21 assists, and 18 rebounds, becoming the first player—men's or women's—to reach the Elite Eight with three different programs.

