How to watch and listen to Texas Longhorns vs Mississippi State Bulldogs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas vs Mississippi NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

SEC rivals clash as the top-ranked Texas Longhorns (4-0) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-3) this Saturday, September 28, 2024, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Mississippi State has had a tough season, and a road game against Texas doesn’t look like the place for a turnaround. Ranked among the SEC's weaker teams, the Bulldogs struggled against Florida last week, showing brief flashes of potential but lacking the consistency that has plagued them for years.

The Longhorns remain at home for this SEC matchup, facing a struggling Mississippi State squad. On paper, this looks like a one-sided affair, and anything less than a dominant Texas win would be considered a let down.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Texas Longhorns vs Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Texas Longhorns vs Mississippi State Bulldogs: Date and kick-off time

The Longhorns will take on the Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:15 pm ET/ 1:15 pm PT Venue DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SEC Network

Broadcasters: Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Cole Cubelic (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. The base package carries ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and the ACC Network, though fans hoping to watch college football games on the SEC Network, ESPNU or ESPNews will have to pay extra for an "Elite" package.

In addition to college football, FuboTV offers extensive NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games coverage. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Texas Longhorns vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 374 (CAR), 374 (NE) | Home: 190 (CAR), 960 (NE) | National: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Texas Longhorns vs Mississippi State Bulldogs team news & key players

Texas Longhorns team news

Quinn Ewers has been efficient this season, throwing for 691 yards on 58-of-79 attempts, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Jerrick Gibson has powered the ground game with 210 yards on 42 carries, scoring three rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond leads the receiving corps with 290 yards, pulling in 15 catches on 21 targets and scoring three times. Colin Simmons is a standout on defense with two sacks, three tackles for loss, and 11 tackles. Ethan Burke tops the team with one interception, adding six tackles, two TFLs, and a pass deflection to his stat line.

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news

Blake Shapen has been the key player for Mississippi State, throwing for 974 yards on 74-of-108 attempts with eight touchdowns and just one interception this season. Johnnie Daniels has contributed 158 rushing yards on 32 carries, finding the end zone once.

Kevin Coleman Jr. leads the receivers with 287 yards and three touchdowns on 22 catches. On defense, Branden Jennings stands out with one sack, a tackle for loss, and nine tackles. Elijah Cannon has the team's lone interception and one pass deflection.

More college football news and coverage