How to watch Texas vs Georgia NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Georgia NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Texas Longhorns will take on the Georgia Bulldogs to start a highly anticipated NCAAM game on March 1, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Georgia Bulldogs, with a 17-11 record and a 5-10 SEC record, are currently on an eight-game losing run on the road, while the Texas Longhorns, with a 16-12 record and a 5-10 SEC record, will attempt to take advantage on their home floor.

Georgia averages 75.3 points per game, whereas Texas averages 78.4 points, giving them a tiny offensive advantage.

In terms of field goal percentage, the Longhorns are slightly ahead (46.6% vs. 46.2%). Furthermore, Georgia leads in rebounds, grabbing 33.0 per game as opposed to Texas's 32.8.

Texas Longhorns vs Georgia Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs will battle each other in a thrilling NCAAM game on March 1, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date March 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Georgia Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas Longhorns vs Georgia Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas Longhorns team news

This season, Johnson is averaging 20.9 points and 3.1 rebounds, with 2.6 assists per game. He also shoots 44.6% from his attempts and 39.1% from beyond the arc, making 2.7 three-pointers a game.

Kaluma makes a mark defensively, having 0.9 steals with 0.9 blocks each game in addition to his 12.7 points, 7.9 boards, and 2.0 assists each game.

Shedrick provides strong defensive protection with 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks each game in addition to his average of 8.5 points, 0.6 assists, and 6.3 rebounds.

Georgia Bulldogs team news

Asa Newell averages 15.4 points and grabs 6.8 rebounds per game.

Demary contributes 12.5 points and 3.2 assists, with 1.7 steals a game.

Blue Cain shoots 40.7% from his attempts and 33.6% from his three-point range, adding 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds, with 1.6 assists per game. This season, he has made 1.4 three-pointers a game.

Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs head-to-head record

In the last three meetings between Georgia and Texas, Georgia has prevailed in the last two meetings, including a decisive 30-15 triumph in October of 2024 and an intriguing 22-19 victory in December 2024. However, Texas prevailed 28–21 in the previous encounter in 2019. These outcomes indicate that Georgia has dominated recent meetings, displaying a potent defensive presence by keeping Texas under twenty points in both 2024 meetings. Georgia's ability to manage the pace is shown by previous games, although Texas will try to improve at home. This battle could be fiercely contested because both teams are having a difficult season in conference games, and Texas might have a small advantage competing in front of the home crowd. But given the recent achievements in this rivalry, Georgia might feel more confident about continuing their winning run.

Date Results Dec 08, 2024 Georgia 22-19 Texas Oct 20, 2024 Georgia 30-15 Texas Jan 02, 2019 Texas 28-21 Georgia

