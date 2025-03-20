How to watch Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Tech vs UNC Wilmington NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

Texas Tech Red Raiders will square off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks to begin a highly anticipated NCAA Tournament's opening round on March 20, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT.

The third-seeded Texas Tech, with a 25-8 record, placed second in the Big 12, whereas the 14th-seeded UNC Wilmington, with a 27-7 record, placed second in the CAA.

Texas Tech and UNC Wilmington both have potent offensive capacities; on average, Texas Tech scores 81.1 points each game while UNC Wilmington scores 79.9.

The Seahawks shot 47.5% compared to the Red Raiders' 47.4%, giving them a small advantage in field goal percentage. Furthermore, UNC Wilmington dominates the boards, grabbing 36.1 rebounds every game as opposed to Texas Tech's 33.1.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs UNC Wilmington Seahawks: Date and tip-off time

Texas Tech Red Raiders and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks will meet in an epic NCAAM game on March 20, 2025, at 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT, at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Date March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:10 pm ET/7:10 pm PT Venue INTRUST Bank Arena Location Wichita, Kansas

How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs UNC Wilmington Seahawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks live on:

TV channel: TruTV

TruTV Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

JT Toppin averages 18.2 points and grabs 9.2 rebounds per game for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Elijah Hawkins contributes 9.1 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Chance McMillian averages 2.3 three-pointers per game.

UNC Wilmington Seahawks team news

Donovan Newby averages 14.6 points and provides 3.5 assists in each game.

Sean Moore leads UNC Wilmington in rebounds, pulling down 6.5 per game, scoring 8.8 points, and providing 1.3 assists.

