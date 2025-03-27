How to watch today's Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Arkansas Razorbacks basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Tech vs Arkansas NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

A Sweet 16 showdown is set for Thursday at Chase Center as the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-8) go head-to-head with the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas Tech has put together an impressive 27-8 campaign, securing a runner-up finish in the Big 12. The Red Raiders punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a convincing 77-64 victory over Drake in the Round of 32.

On the other side, Arkansas navigated a tougher road, finishing ninth in the SEC with a 22-13 mark. The Razorbacks, however, found their stride in March Madness, knocking off Saint John’s 75-66 to advance.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Arkansas Razorbacks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 10:09 pm ET/7:09 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date Thursday, March 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:09 pm ET/7:09 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Raiders and the Razorbacks on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news & key performers

Texas Tech's offense runs through sophomore forward JT Toppin, who leads the team with 18.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest. The Red Raiders also feature solid depth with junior forward Darrion Williams (14.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG), freshman guard Christian Anderson (10.5 PPG), and senior playmaker Elijah Hawkins (9.4 PPG, 6.5 APG).

Arkansas Razorbacks news & key performers

Junior forward Adou Thiero, averaging 15.6 points and six rebounds per game, will make his much-anticipated return after missing time since February 22. Arkansas also boasts key contributors in freshman guard Boogie Fland (14.2 PPG, 5.4 APG), senior guard Johnell Davis (11.4 PPG), and sophomore guard D.J. Wagner (11.1 PPG, 3.6 APG).

