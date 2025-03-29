How to watch today's Texas Tech Raiders vs Florida Gators NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Tech vs Florida NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The road to the Final Four continues Saturday night as the No. 1 seed Florida Gators battle the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Elite Eight.

Texas Tech has put together an impressive tournament run, taking down UNC Wilmington, Drake, and Arkansas to earn a shot at its second Final Four appearance—and its first since 2019. The Red Raiders have been red-hot since mid-January, winning 17 of their last 21 contests.

Florida, on the other hand, is riding a nine-game winning streak after defeating Norfolk State, UConn, and Maryland. The Gators are seeking their sixth Final Four trip, with their last one coming in 2014.

Texas Tech Raiders vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Tech Raiders and the Florida Gators will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 6:09 pm ET/3:09 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date Saturday, March 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:09 pm ET/3:09 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Texas Tech Raiders vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Tech Raiders and the Florida Gators on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Texas Tech Raiders team news & key performers

In their Sweet 16 victory over Arkansas, Texas Tech saw three players reach the 20-point mark, including JT Toppin, who delivered a 20-point, nine-rebound effort. Toppin, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound sophomore forward, earned Big 12 Player of the Year honors after leading the team with 18.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The younger brother of NBA forward Obi Toppin, he has showcased his dominance throughout the tournament, highlighted by a 25-point, 12-rebound outing against Drake.

Darrion Williams, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, added 20 points against Arkansas after exploding for 28 in the previous round. He has been a consistent playmaker, averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest. Freshman guard Christian Anderson was Texas Tech’s top scorer in the Sweet 16, dropping 22 points. He has been a lethal shooter from deep, hitting 71 threes this season while averaging 10.8 points per game.

Florida Gators news & key performers

Florida overcame turnover struggles in its win over Maryland, but still managed to put up 87 points. Will Richard led the way with 15 points, continuing his strong season as a 6-foot-4 guard who contributes 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. A physical scorer, Richard has also knocked down 76 three-pointers this year.

The Gators’ top offensive threat is Walter Clayton Jr., a First Team All-SEC selection who leads the team with 17.7 points per game while connecting on 108 triples at a 38.6% clip. Though Clayton was limited to 13 points in the Sweet 16, he posted back-to-back 23-point outings in the earlier rounds.

Another key piece for Florida is Alijah Martin, a 6-foot-2 senior guard who averages 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. In the paint, the Gators rely on 6-foot-11 sophomore forward Alex Condon, who earned All-Conference honors while putting up 10.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. Condon suffered an ankle injury against Maryland but managed to return and finish the game, though his status will be something to monitor heading into this matchup.

