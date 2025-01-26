Texas Rangers 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Rangers MLB games anywhere in the United States.

After capturing the World Series title just a year ago, the Texas Rangers missed out on the playoffs and now face a crucial offseason to regroup and strengthen their squad.

The team kicked off their offseason moves by re-signing Nathan Eovaldi and acquiring power hitter Jake Burger via trade. They then shifted focus to revamping their bullpen, bringing in right-handers Jacob Webb and Shawn Armstrong, along with lefties Hoby Milner and Robert Garcia. To round things out, they secured Joc Pederson on a two-year deal.

While plenty of questions remain, the Rangers will undoubtedly aim for a bounce-back campaign in the upcoming season.

Looking forward to watching the Rangers in 2025-26 season? Please read our guide below to find out which TV Channels and streaming services you need to watch every Texas game throughout the season.

Texas Rangers 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date February 21, 2025 Opponents @ Kansas City Stadium Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Arizona TV Channel/ Livestream Victory+, MLB.tv

Texas Rangers 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 vs Boston 4:05 PM Globe Life Field Mar 28, 2025 vs Boston 8:05 PM Globe Life Field Mar 29, 2025 vs Boston 7:05 PM Globe Life Field Mar 30, 2025 vs Boston 2:35 PM Globe Life Field Mar 31, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 1, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 2, 2025 @ Cincinnati 12:40 PM Great American Ball Park Apr 4, 2025 vs Tampa Bay 8:05 PM Globe Life Field Apr 5, 2025 vs Tampa Bay 7:05 PM Globe Life Field Apr 6, 2025 vs Tampa Bay 2:35 PM Globe Life Field Apr 7, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 7:40 PM Wrigley Field Apr 8, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 7:40 PM Wrigley Field Apr 9, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 11, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 12, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 9:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 13, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 7:10 PM Dodger Stadium Apr 14, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park Apr 15, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park Apr 16, 2025 @ San Diego 4:10 PM Petco Park Apr 18, 2025 vs Arizona 2:20 PM Globe Life Field Apr 19, 2025 vs Arizona 2:20 PM Globe Life Field Apr 20, 2025 vs Arizona 2:20 PM Globe Life Field Apr 22, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 7:40 PM Globe Life Field Apr 23, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 7:00 PM Globe Life Field Apr 25, 2025 vs Philadelphia 2:20 PM Globe Life Field Apr 26, 2025 vs Philadelphia 4:05 PM Globe Life Field Apr 27, 2025 vs Philadelphia 7:10 PM Globe Life Field Apr 29, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 6:40 PM PNC Park Apr 30, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 6:40 PM PNC Park May 1, 2025 @ Pittsburgh 12:35 PM PNC Park May 2, 2025 @ Milwaukee 8:10 PM American Family Field May 3, 2025 @ Milwaukee 7:10 PM American Family Field May 4, 2025 @ Milwaukee 2:10 PM American Family Field May 5, 2025 vs San Francisco 7:40 PM Globe Life Field May 6, 2025 vs San Francisco 7:40 PM Globe Life Field May 7, 2025 vs San Francisco 2:20 PM Globe Life Field May 9, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field May 10, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:15 PM Citi Field May 11, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 1:40 PM Citi Field May 12, 2025 vs Miami 7:40 PM Globe Life Field May 13, 2025 vs Miami 7:40 PM Globe Life Field May 14, 2025 vs Miami 7:40 PM Globe Life Field May 16, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 17, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 18, 2025 vs Chi. White Sox 2:20 PM Wrigley Field May 19, 2025 @ Miami 6:40 PM loanDepot park May 20, 2025 @ Miami 6:40 PM loanDepot park May 21, 2025 @ Miami 1:10 PM loanDepot park May 23, 2025 @ Cincinnati 6:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 24, 2025 @ Cincinnati 4:10 PM Great American Ball Park May 25, 2025 @ Cincinnati 1:40 PM Great American Ball Park May 26, 2025 vs Colorado 2:20 PM Globe Life Field May 27, 2025 vs Colorado 8:05 PM Globe Life Field May 28, 2025 vs Colorado 8:05 PM Globe Life Field May 30, 2025 vs Cincinnati 2:20 PM Globe Life Field May 31, 2025 vs Cincinnati 2:20 PM Globe Life Field

How to watch Texas Rangers MLB games in Texas area

Fans of the hometown team have a fresh way to catch the action: the Texas Rangers will now stream their games through a platform called Victory+.

This new arrangement, part of a multi-year agreement, establishes Victory+ as the exclusive streaming hub for all regional matchups beginning with the 2025 Major League Baseball season.

The deal follows the Rangers' decision to cut ties with Diamond Sports Group/Bally Sports Southwest after the conclusion of the 2024 campaign. Texas plan to offer fans a $100 subscription package to stream their games. This package will cover all regular-season matchups for the upcoming season, along with a handful of select spring training games.

For games broadcast nationally on networks like FOX, FS1, ESPN, or TBS, a cable subscription or streaming service is usually required. Additionally, select Friday matchups are exclusively available for streaming on Apple TV+, which costs $10 per month.

If you prefer streaming, services like DirecTV Stream and Fubo offer packages with relevant channels. These platforms provide flexible, affordable options to access live Rangers games.

Out-of-market fans can watch through MLB.TV and MLB EXTRA INNINGS, with additional coverage on MLB Network and ESPN platforms. However, not many Rangers' Spring Training games will air on TV. You can still watch some matchups on MLB.TV.

How to watch the Texas Rangers MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Texas Rangers games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Texas Rangers MLB games without cable

While Victory+ isn't yet accessible on any streaming platform, here's a handy guide to watching Texas Rangers games live and keeping up with Texas baseball without needing cable or an antenna. From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu+ Live TV, there are plenty of options to catch the action.

How to watch Texas Rangers on DIRECTV STREAM

Monthly Cost: $114.99 / mo. (including RSN fees)

Free Trial: 5 days

DVR: Unlimited

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want the MLB Network, but it's a great option for U.S. fans to stream MLB games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The Choice plan also unlocks over 70 additional channels and a growing library of live and on-demand content.

DirecTV Stream doesn't allow Rangers fans to watch in-market games on Victory+ but it includes FS1, FOX, ESPN, ABC, TBS and TNT, covering nearly every channel you need to catch all the national Rangers games in 2025. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

How to watch Texas Rangers on Fubo

Monthly Cost: $94.99 / mo. (including RSN fees)

Free Trial: 7 days

DVR: 1000 hours

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Rangers games this season, but it comes with plenty of upside to it. Fubo's Pro plan delivers over 210 channels, including ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Rangers games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Texas Rangers games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

How to watch Texas Rangers MLB games on Hulu+ Live

Monthly Cost: $76.99/mo.

Free Trial: 3 Days

DVR: Unlimited

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, TBS, select regional sports networks

With Hulu+ Live TV, available for $76.99 per month with a free 3-day Free Trial to start, you have access to Rangers games on Fox, ABC, CBS and ESPN, but it doesn't boast local games streaming live on Victory+. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

The plan also unlocks over 70 additional channels and a growing library of live and on-demand content, including popular sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Rangers games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Texas Rangers MLB games on Sling TV

Monthly Cost: $60/mo.

DVR: Unlimited

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, TBS

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Victory+. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Texas Rangers on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Rangers game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Texas Rangers on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Rangers' TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Texas Rangers fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Texas Rangers anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Rangers games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Rangers fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.