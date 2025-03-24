How to watch today's Texas Longhorns vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Illinois Fighting NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (32-3) aims to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 as it takes on No. 8 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9) in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 on Monday at Moody Center.

Texas women's basketball secured a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament following a stellar regular season and a runner-up finish to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.

Their next challenge comes against Illinois, which booked its spot by defeating Creighton 66-57 on Saturday. The Longhorns cruised past William & Mary 105-61 in their opener, one of a record six games in the first round where a team surpassed the 100-point mark.

Texas Longhorns vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns and Illinois Fighting Illini will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Monday, March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and the Illinois Fighting Illini on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Freshman standout Madison Booker delivered an all-around performance, recording 20 points and a career-best 14 rebounds.

Kyla Oldacre made her presence felt in the paint, finishing with a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Taylor Jones added 19 points. Booker and Jones combined for an efficient 39 points, shooting 15-of-21 from the field.

Illinois Fighting Illini news & key performers

Genesis Bryant remained a steady offensive force, extending her streak of double-digit scoring performances to 13 games. She led the way with 17 points, sinking two shots from beyond the arc and hitting six clutch free throws in the closing minutes. Bryant also chipped in four assists and a rebound.

Kendall Bostic cemented her place in Illinois history, becoming the program's all-time leader in double-doubles with her 54th career effort. She dominated the glass with a season-high 17 rebounds—the most ever by an Illini in an NCAA Tournament game—while contributing 12 points, two assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Adalia McKenzie provided a spark with 14 points, seven boards, two assists, and a steal, while Berry Wallace made an impressive NCAA Tournament debut, tallying 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go with five rebounds and an assist.

Brynn Shoup-Hill delivered a crucial offensive lift in the third quarter, draining a pair of momentum-shifting three-pointers. She finished with nine points, two offensive rebounds, an assist, and a block.

