How to watch Tennessee vs South Florida NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs South Florida NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 5th-seeded Tennessee Lady Volunteers are scheduled to battle with the 12th-seeded South Florida Bulls to start the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Volunteers are still undefeated in non-conference games at 13-0 and possess a 9-9 mark in SEC action. Talaysia Cooper leads them with an average of 9.4 points per game, and they rank fourth within college basketball averaging 40.7 points a game in the paint.

South Florida, who has a 16–4 record in the AAC, is ranked ninth within the conference with defensive rebounds, grabbing 22.7 per game. Carla Brito leads the team scoring 5.3 rebounds.

Tennessee averages 43.8% from the field during this season, 3.2% higher as opposed to the 40.6% shooting rate South Florida permits opposition. Offensively, South Florida scores 66.0 points a game, falling 4.4 scores short of Tennessee's overall average of 70.4 points allowed every contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs South Florida Bulls NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs South Florida Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers will take on the South Florida Bulls in an epic NCAAW battle on March 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Tennessee Lady Volunteers vs South Florida Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the South Florida Bulls live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Tennessee Lady Volunteers team news

Talaysia Cooper averages 16.7 points, 3.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.1 steals each game.

Jewel Spear has scored 15 points every game over the past ten games.

South Florida Bulls team news

Sammie Puisis is averaging 14.8 points, 0.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Bulls.

Carla Brito has been scoring 12.6 points and grabbing 9.7 rebounds while hitting 42.0% during the last ten games.

More NBA news and coverage