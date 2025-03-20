How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Wofford Terriers basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Wofford basketball NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (27-7) and No. 15 Wofford Terriers (19-15) square off on Thursday, each looking to punch their ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wofford enters the Big Dance riding a wave of momentum, having rattled off three straight wins, including a thrilling 92-85 victory over Furman in the Southern Conference championship. The Terriers, who finished sixth in the SoCon standings, defied expectations with their tournament surge to earn their sixth NCAA Tournament berth and first since 2019.

Meanwhile, Tennessee saw its own three-game winning streak halted in the SEC Tournament final, falling 86-77 to Florida. Despite the setback, the Volunteers remain one of the most formidable teams in the field, boasting a deep and well-rounded roster.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Wofford Terriers basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Volunteers and the Terriers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Wofford Terriers basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Volunteers and the Terriers on:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Leading the charge for Tennessee is Chaz Lanier, who paces the squad with 17.7 points per game while also contributing 3.8 rebounds and one assist per contest. Igor Milicic Jr. anchors the Vols in the paint, pulling down a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. Floor general Zakai Zeigler facilitates the offence, dishing out an impressive 7.3 assists per outing.

Lanier is also the team’s deadliest shooter from beyond the arc, knocking down 3.2 three-pointers per game. On defence, Zeigler sets the tone with his quick hands, leading the team with 1.9 steals per game, while Felix Okpara provides rim protection with 1.7 blocks per contest.

Wofford Terriers news & key performers

On the other side, Wofford relies on Corey Tripp to spearhead its offensive attack. The dynamic guard leads the team with 14.3 points and 3.2 assists per game. Kyler Filewich does a little bit of everything, leading the Terriers in rebounding with 9.4 boards per game while also adding 11.9 points and 3.1 assists per contest.

From long range, Jackson Sivills is Wofford’s top perimeter threat, connecting on 1.9 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Justin Bailey leads the team with 1.2 steals per game, while Jeremy Lorenz protects the rim with a team-best 0.7 blocks per contest.

