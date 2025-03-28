How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Kentucky NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats (24-11) and No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (29-7) will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated Sweet 16 showdown on Friday.

Tennessee punched its ticket to this round with a methodical 67-58 victory over UCLA. The Volunteers took control early, carrying a 32-25 lead into halftime and maintaining their edge throughout the second half. They were efficient offensively, knocking down 42.9% of their shots from the field, an impressive 50% from beyond the arc, and 87.5% at the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Kentucky earned its spot with an 84-75 win over Illinois. The Wildcats held a slim 37-32 advantage at the break but turned up the heat in the second half, pouring in 47 points to secure the victory. Kentucky shot 47.1% from the field, hit 38.1% of its three-point attempts, and converted 60% from the charity stripe.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7:39 pm ET/4:39 pm PT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Friday, March 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:39 pm ET/4:39 pm PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Kentucky Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Volunteers and the Wildcats on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

On the other side, Tennessee's offense is spearheaded by Chaz Lanier, who averages 18.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Zakai Zeigler (13.7 PPG, 7.4 APG) and Jordan Gainey (11.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG) provide additional firepower, while Igor Milicic Jr. (9.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG), Felix Okpara, Cade Phillips, Jahmai Mashack, and Darlinstone Dubar must rise to the occasion to keep Rick Barnes’ squad rolling.

Kentucky Wildcats news & key performers

Otega Oweh leads the Wildcats' offensive charge, averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest. He’s complemented by a strong supporting cast, including Lamont Butler (11.1 PPG, 4.3 APG), Koby Brea (11.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG), Jaxson Robinson (13.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG), Andrew Carr (10.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG), and Amari Williams (10.8 PPG, 8.6 RPG). Mark Pope also relies on key minutes from Brandon Garrison, Ansley Almonor, Kerr Kriisa, and Collin Chandler.

