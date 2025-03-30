How to watch today's Tennessee Volunteers vs Houston Cougars NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs Houston NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

A Final Four berth is on the line Sunday as the top-seeded Houston Cougars (33-4) square off against the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (30-7) in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee closed out the regular season in strong fashion, winning five of its last six games to lock in the No. 4 seed for the SEC tournament. The Volunteers edged Texas in the quarterfinals and stunned No. 1 Auburn to advance to the championship game, where they ultimately fell short against Florida.

Houston has been one of the most dominant teams in college basketball, dropping just one of its last 30 contests and riding a scorching 16-game win streak. The Cougars easily secured the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament before rolling past Colorado, BYU, and Arizona to capture the conference crown.

Tennessee Volunteers vs Houston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Volunteers and the Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, March 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Volunteers and the Cougars on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

Senior guard Chaz Lanier leads Tennessee’s attack, putting up 18.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The Volunteers also lean on senior guards Zakai Zeigler (13.9 PPG, 7.5 APG) and Jordan Gainey (11.4 PPG), along with senior forward Igor Milicic Jr. (9.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG).

Houston Cougars news & key performers

For Houston, senior guard L.J. Cryer spearheads the offense with 15.3 points per contest. He gets plenty of support from junior guard Emmanuel Sharp (12.6 PPG, 3.0 RPG), Uzan (11.8 PPG, 4.4 APG), and senior forward J’Wan Roberts (10.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG) as the Cougars look to continue their dominant run.

