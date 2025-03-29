How to watch today's TCU vs Notre Dame NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch TCU vs Notre Dame NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The women's NCAA Tournament is heating up as the Sweet 16 delivers a thrilling clash between the third-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the second-seeded TCU Horned Frogs. With a coveted Elite Eight berth on the line, this high-stakes showdown promises to be a must-watch battle.

TCU has impressed on its way to this stage, showcasing dominance in its early matchups. Madison Conner played a pivotal role in their 73-51 rout of No. 15 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, racking up 23 points and six rebounds. The Horned Frogs then powered past Louisville in the second round, with Hailey Van Lith leading the charge in an 85-70 triumph over her former squad.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame has been equally ruthless in its tournament run. The Fighting Irish opened with a commanding 106-54 demolition of No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin before dismantling No. 6 Michigan with a 76-55 victory. Hannah Hidalgo stole the show in that matchup, pouring in a game-high 21 points to propel her side into the Sweet 16.

TCU vs Notre Dame: Date and tip-off time

The Horned Frogs and the Fighting Irish will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Saturday, March 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Legacy Arena Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch TCU vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Horned Frogs and the Fighting Irish on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ABC, with Beth Mowins providing play-by-play commentary, Debbie Antonelli offering analysis, and Angel Gray reporting from the sidelines. The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

TCU is making history with its first-ever Sweet 16 appearance, and the Horned Frogs are being spearheaded by Hailey Van Lith, the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year. The seasoned guard, who previously suited up for Louisville and LSU, is no stranger to the big stage—this marks her fifth trip to the Sweet 16.

One of TCU's biggest perimeter threats, Madison Conner, has been lights out from deep, knocking down an average of 3.5 three-pointers per game while tallying 14.6 points per contest on an impressive 45.5% shooting from beyond the arc.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news & key performers

Meanwhile, Notre Dame has been dominant against ACC competition, boasting a 17-3 record against conference foes. The Fighting Irish lead the ACC in fast-break scoring, racking up 18.2 points per game in transition.

Hannah Hidalgo has been a force to be reckoned with, shooting 47.3% from the field while averaging a stellar 24.1 points per game. Her backcourt partner, Olivia Miles, has also been a key contributor, averaging 2.1 made threes per contest over her last 10 outings.

