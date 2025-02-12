Tampa Bay Rays 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Tampa Bay Rays MLB games anywhere in the United States.

After missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2018, the Tampa Bay Rays face a unique challenge in 2025, as they'll play their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field—the New York Yankees' spring training facility.

With a seating capacity of roughly 11,000, the venue will also host the Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees' Class-A minor league squad, throughout the season.

Can the Rays bounce back and reclaim their spot among the league's elite this year?

GOAL has everything you need to know about the Rays upcoming MLB games, with everything you need to know from when it is played, who the opponent is, what ballpark will be hosting and what TV channel you can watch it on.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Rays MLB game in 2025.

Tampa Bay Rays 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Friday, February 21, 2025 Opponents @ Yankees (1:05 pm ET) Stadium George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel FanDuel Sports Network Sun Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 28, 2025 vs Colorado 4:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Mar 29, 2025 vs Colorado 4:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Mar 30, 2025 vs Colorado 1:40 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Mar 31, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 1, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 2, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 1:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 4, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field Apr 5, 2025 @ Texas 7:05 PM Globe Life Field Apr 6, 2025 @ Texas 2:35 PM Globe Life Field Apr 8, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 9, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 10, 2025 vs L.A. Angels 1:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 11, 2025 vs Atlanta 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 12, 2025 vs Atlanta 4:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 13, 2025 vs Atlanta 1:40 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 14, 2025 vs Boston 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 15, 2025 vs Boston 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 16, 2025 vs Boston 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 17, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 18, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 19, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 4:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 20, 2025 vs N.Y. Yankees 1:40 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 22, 2025 @ Arizona 9:40 PM Chase Field Apr 23, 2025 @ Arizona 9:40 PM Chase Field Apr 24, 2025 @ Arizona 9:40 PM Chase Field Apr 25, 2025 @ San Diego 9:40 PM Petco Park Apr 26, 2025 @ San Diego 8:40 PM Petco Park Apr 27, 2025 @ San Diego 4:10 PM Petco Park Apr 29, 2025 vs Kansas City 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field Apr 30, 2025 vs Kansas City 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 1, 2025 vs Kansas City 1:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 2, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM Yankee Stadium May 3, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 1:05 PM Yankee Stadium May 4, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 1:35 PM Yankee Stadium May 6, 2025 vs Philadelphia 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 7, 2025 vs Philadelphia 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 8, 2025 vs Philadelphia 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 9, 2025 vs Milwaukee 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 10, 2025 vs Milwaukee 4:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 11, 2025 vs Milwaukee 1:40 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 13, 2025 @ Toronto 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 14, 2025 @ Toronto 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 15, 2025 @ Toronto 3:07 PM Rogers Centre May 16, 2025 @ Miami 7:10 PM loanDepot park May 17, 2025 @ Miami 4:10 PM loanDepot park May 18, 2025 @ Miami 1:40 PM loanDepot park May 19, 2025 vs Houston 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 20, 2025 vs Houston 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 21, 2025 vs Houston 1:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 23, 2025 vs Toronto 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 24, 2025 vs Toronto 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 25, 2025 vs Toronto 1:40 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 26, 2025 vs Minnesota 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 27, 2025 vs Minnesota 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 28, 2025 vs Minnesota 1:10 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 29, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park May 30, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park May 31, 2025 @ Houston 4:10 PM Minute Maid Park

How to watch the Tampa Bay Rays MLB games in the Tampa Bay area

FanDuel Sports Network Sun (FDSN Sun) is the ultimate hub for fans of the Tampa Bay Rays, covering the Florida region. From live game coverage to behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, FDSN offers everything a baseball fan could want. Streamers across the Rays viewing territory can now catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network through Amazon Prime Video with an add-on subscription.

FanDuel Sports Network is accessible via cable, satellite, and streaming TV services throughout the Rays broadcast region. To find local providers offering FanDuel Sports Network, head to www.getmyhometeams.com. Popular options include DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Spectrum, and TDS Telecom.

If you're already watching the Rays through your TV provider, you can also stream the games seamlessly on the FanDuel Sports Network app or at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com, all at no extra cost!

Nationally aired games will be on ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), TBS and the MLB Network, all of which you can watch with live TV streaming service.

Out-of-market fans can access live FDSN games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS.

How to watch the Tampa Bay Rays MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Rays games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Tampa Bay Rays MLB games without cable

Service FDSN Tampa Bay ESPN Fox Fox Sports 1 TBS MLB Network DIRECTV STREAM ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ Hulu + Live TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Sling TV - ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV - ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Rays games live and how to enjoy Tampa Bay baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers access to FDSN Sun through its Choice Plan, starting at $115/month. This package includes over 105 channels, featuring top sports networks like ESPN, CBS, ABC, and MLB Network, making it a well-rounded pick for sports enthusiasts.

Subscribers enjoy the perks of unlimited DVR storage, letting you record games and watch them at your convenience. Plus, the plan supports streaming on unlimited devices at home, which is perfect for households with multiple viewers. While there's a more affordable Entertainment Plan, it does not include FDSN Tampa Bay, so make sure to opt for the Choice Plan if you're tuning in for Rays baseball games. Keep in mind that prices may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the rates when signing up.

Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays on Fubo

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers FDSN Sun, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Rays games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Rays games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Rays games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your 7-day free-trial.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Rays games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast FDSN Sun. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Tampa Bay Rays games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Tampa Bay Rays games on FDSN Sun. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Rays game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Rays TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Tampa Bay baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch the Rays games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Rays fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.