Tajikistan vs Qatar: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Asian Cup match between Tajikistan and Qatar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final match of Wednesday's Asian Cup action will see defending champions Qatar face off against Tajikistan at Al Bayt Stadium, with a spot in the knockout stage in their sights.

In the opening Group A encounter, the Maroons trounced Lebanon 3-0 to put themselves in pole position to secure their place in the Round of 16 as group winners, while the Crowns played out a gritty 0-0 draw to share the spoils with China.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tajikistan vs Qatar kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 6.30 am ET Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

The AFC Asian Cup match between Tajikistan and Qatar will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:30 am ET on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tajikistan vs Qatar online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live action on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tajikistan team news

Tajikistan fought bravely and secured a credible point against China in their opener in what was their first-ever match at the main event.

Head coach Petar Segrt made three changes to his starting 11 on Saturday, with Rustam Yatimov, Alisher Shukurov and Amadoni Kamolov coming in to replace Mukhriddin Khasanov, Parvizdzhon Umarbayev and Amirbek Dzhuraboyev.

Tajikistan possible XI: Yatimov; Safarov, Khanonov, Dzhuraboyev, Nazarov; Shukurov, Umarbayev; Ayni, Dzhalilov, Panjshanbe; Soirov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yatimov, Barotov, Khasanov

Defenders: Davlatmir, Nazarov, Safarov, Hanonov, Qurbonov, Nazarov, Imomnazarov Midfielders: Umarboev, Dzuraboev, Dzhalilov, Muhammadjoni, Kamolov, Shukurov, Panshanbe, Khailoev, Aini, Safarov Forwards: Soirov, Shervoni, Samiev, Khamrokulov, Azizboev

Qatar team news

Al-Mahdi Ali Mukhtar and Yusuf Abdurisag replaced Homam Ahmed and Mostafa Meshaal in the starting XI on matchday one from their narrow 2-1 defeat against Jordan in a pre-tournament warm-up friendly, and the duo could retain their places here.

Attacker Akram Afif notched a fantastic brace in the thumping victory over Lebanon and could have easily scored a hat-trick too on another day. He now has 29 goals for his country and will be looking to add to his tally here.

Qatar possible XI: Barsham; Miguel, Mukhtar, Mendes; Mohammed, Al-Haydos, Fatehi, Hatem; Gaber; Afif, Ali

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria

Defenders: Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi Midfielders: Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed Forwards: Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Tajikistan and Qatar at a major competition.

