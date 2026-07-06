Switzerland vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Switzerland vs Colombia: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage BC Place Vancouver

Switzerland vs Colombia will kick-off on 7 July 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 16:00 EST.

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Growing contenders square off for a prized quarter-final berth

A wide-open and intriguing Round of 16 battle takes center stage at Vancouver Stadium as two teams that have steadily built momentum face off. Murat Yakin leads a confident Swiss side looking to maintain their impressive upward trajectory through the bracket and secure a consecutive deep tournament footprint.

They face an unbeaten Colombia team under Néstor Lorenzo that has prided itself on extreme structural organisation and efficiency in North America. While both nations arrived in the knockout rounds looking highly functional rather than overly explosive, the single-elimination stakes in Vancouver offer a golden opportunity to claim a spot among the world's elite eight.

How the A-Team and Los Cafeteros got here

Switzerland bounced back strongly from an uninspiring 1-1 draw against Qatar on matchday one. Yakin’s charges found their feet quickly, thrashing Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 and edging co-hosts Canada 2-1 to secure the top spot in Group B. They carried that form straight into the knockout phase, delivering a professional 2-0 victory over Algeria in the Round of 32 to earn their place in the last 16.

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Colombia has relied on an incredibly robust defensive platform to navigate their path completely unbeaten. After opening their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, they ground out a 1-0 win against DR Congo and a tactical 0-0 stalemate with powerhouse Portugal to seal Group K. Lorenzo's side then showed great resilience to squeeze past a stubborn Ghana team 1-0 in the Round of 32.

Major injury blows and engine room dilemmas anchor choices

Tactical preparation for this tie is heavily dictated by contrasting squad news. Colombia has been hit by a devastating blow as veteran striker Jhon Córdoba has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament after picking up a severe hamstring strain early against Ghana. Sporting CP forward Luis Suárez, who stepped off the bench to assist the winner in the previous round, is expected to step into the frontline to lead the line.

Switzerland has a minor worry surrounding the readiness of midfielder Michel Aebischer, who has been working on an individual training regime to shake off a muscle injury. If he cannot feature from the start, Yakin will seamlessly rely on the reliable double pivot of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler to control the central channels behind emerging starlet Johan Manzambi.

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Wide isolation traps vs rigid central blocks to decide terms

The strategic blueprint will focus heavily on spatial control and wide avenues. Colombia will look to lean on their primary attacking outlet, utilising the dynamic movement and 1v1 dribbling pace of Luis Díaz on the left flank to stretch the Swiss shape and create cutback lanes for arriving midfielders.

Switzerland’s strategy will center around containment before launching structured counter-offensives. Rather than over-committing numbers, the Swiss will look to establish a compact block, utilising the exceptional form of 20-year-old midfielder Manzambi to transition the ball efficiently into advanced positions and feed Breel Embolo.

Settled structures face ultimate examination

Switzerland faces a major examination against a highly cohesive Colombian unit that has registered three consecutive clean sheets and conceded just once all tournament.

Colombia must navigate the loss of their primary aerial target upfront, ensuring that the introduction of Suárez maintains their offensive depth without disrupting the tracking requirements needed to stifle a Swiss side scoring freely from different positions.

Likely Switzerland XI vs Colombia

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo

Likely Colombia XI vs Switzerland

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Arias, Puerta; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

Key Switzerland vs Colombia stats

Switzerland and Colombia have met once before at the FIFA World Cup, a 2-0 group‑stage win for Colombia in 1994. Overall, the South Americans have won two of their four meetings (D1 L1), most recently a 3-1 friendly victory in Miami in March 2007.

Switzerland have won only one of their nine World Cup matches against South American teams (D2 L6). That was a 2-1 victory over Ecuador in the 2014 group stage.

Both Switzerland and Colombia are chasing a place in the quarter‑finals, which would equal their best ever FIFA World Cup finish. Switzerland reached that stage three times - in 1934, 1938 and 1954 - while Colombia’s sole quarter‑final appearance came in 2014.

Switzerland’s Breel Embolo has now scored four goals at the World Cup. Only Sepp Hügi (six) and Xherdan Shaqiri (five) have scored more.

Colombia’s only World Cup knockout round encounter with a European team was against England in the 2018 round of 16 when they exited via a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.

Colombia have prevailed in one of their three World Cup round of 16 ties. That was a 2-0 victory over Uruguay in 2014.

Colombia have kept five clean sheets in their last seven FIFA World Cup matches. They are currently on a run of three successive games without conceding.

Switzerland 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Marvin Keller, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Aurele Amenda, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Luca Jaquez, Miro Muheim, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Christian Fassnacht, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Johan Manzambi, Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria

Attackers: Zeki Amdouni, Breel Embolo, Cedric Itten, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor

Colombia 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Álvaro Montero, David Ospina, Camilo Vargas

Defenders: Santiago Arias, Willer Ditta, Jhon Lucumí, Deiver Machado, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez

Midfielders: Jhon Arias, Jaminton Campaz, Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Portilla, Gustavo Puerta, Juan Fernando Quintero, Richard Ríos, James Rodríguez

Forwards: Jhon Córdoba, Luis Díaz, Andrés Gómez, Juan Camilo "Cucho" Hernández, Luis Suárez

Team news & squads

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo also has no confirmed injury or suspension news listed at this time. No projected XI has been released ahead of the Round of 16 tie. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland have gone W-W-W-D-D across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Algeria in the Round of 32 on July 3, which extended their unbeaten run in the tournament. Before that, they beat Canada 2-1 and Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 friendly draw with Australia. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored ten goals and conceded three, with the 4-1 win over Bosnia standing out as their most convincing performance.

Colombia's last five results read W-W-W-W-D. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over Ghana on July 4 in the Round of 32, secured by a Jhon Arias strike. Prior to that, they beat DR Congo 1-0 and Canada 2-1 in the group stage, and opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over Algeria. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar. Colombia scored eight goals and conceded three across those five matches, and arrive in the last 16 with four consecutive wins.

Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match COL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Colombia 3 - 1 Switzerland 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

The only meeting between these two sides in the available data came in a friendly on March 25, 2007, when Colombia beat Switzerland 3-1. That single result represents the full extent of the recorded head-to-head between the two nations.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B, while Colombia topped Group K. Both sides enter the Round of 16 as group winners.