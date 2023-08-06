How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Sweden and United States, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Three Women's World Cup titles separate Sweden Women and the United States women's national team (USWNT) with the two sides set to meet in a round of 16 encounter on Sunday.

The defending champions finished second in Group E despite back-to-back draws against Netherlands and Portugal in their final group ties. Vlatko Andonovski's side had started their campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam.

On the other hand, Sweden guaranteed themselves a spot in the knockouts with a game to spare following a 2-1 win over South Africa and thrashing Italy 5-0. Yet, with nine changes to the XI, Peter Gerhardsson's side managed to beat Argentina 2-0.

Sweden Women vs USWNT kick-off time & stadium

Date: Aug 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 am EDT Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Sweden and the United States is scheduled for August 6, 2023, at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium - commercially known as AAMI Park - in Melbourne, Australia.

It will kick off at 5 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Sweden Women vs USWNT online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on fuboTV, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Sling TV and FOX. It is also available to stream online live through Peacock.

Team news & squads

Sweden Women team news

Gerhardsson will go back to the XI from the first two group games with Amanda Ilestedt and Magdalena Eriksson at center-back, while Nathalie Bjorn and Jonna Andersson occupy the full-back positions.

Barcelona winger Fridolina Rolfo will be looking to add to her tally of two goals at the 2023 edition of the Women's World Cup, while Elin Rubensson returns in the middle of the park after scoring off the bench against Argentina.

Sweden Women possible XI: Musovic; Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldal, Rubensson; Rytting Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo; Blackstenius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Falk, Enblom Defenders: Andersson, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn Midfielders: Asllani, Angeldahl, Seger, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough, Rubensson Forwards: Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rolfo

USWNT team news

USA boss Andonovski is not likely to tinker with his lineup other than bringing in Savannah Demelo to replace the suspended Rose Lavelle, who picked her second yellow card of the tournament in the Portugal draw.

Andi Sullivan and Lindsey Horan are set to complete the midfield, with the backline consisting of Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Julie Ertz and Crystal Dunn likely to remain unchanged.

That also includes how much the USWNT may need Alex Morgan in the XI despite her struggles in front of goal.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Grima, Ertz, Dunn; Demelo, Sullivan, Horan; Williams, Smith, Morgan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Murphy, Kingsbury Defenders: Huerta, Girma, O'Hara, Cook, Sonnett, Dunn, Fox Midfielders: Sanchez, Ertz, DeMelo, Horan, Lavelle, Sullivan, Mewis Forwards: Williams, Thompson, Smith, Morgan, Rapinoe, Rodman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 21, 2021 Sweden Women 3-0 USWNT Olympics Women Apr 10, 2021 Sweden Women 1-1 USWNT Friendlies Women Nov 7, 2019 USWNT 3-2 Sweden Women Friendlies Women Jun 20, 2019 Sweden Women 0-2 USWNT Women's World Cup Jun 8, 2017 Sweden Women 0-1 USWNT Friendlies Women

