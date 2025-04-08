How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors, including how to watch and team news.

The Phoenix Suns will host the Golden State Warriors to start a thrilling NBA game on April 8, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Despite Devin Booker's outstanding 40-point performance, the Phoenix Suns lost to the New York Knicks 112-98 and are now facing the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix has a 9–5 record while facing Pacific Division groups. They have been outscored by a total of 2.6 points this season and have been giving up 116.6 points every game.

In contrast, Golden State's record in divisional games is merely 4-10. With an average of 45.5 rebounds per game, the Warriors are fifth in the NBA, and Kevon Looney accounts for 6.2 of those rebounds.

This season, the Suns shoot an average of 47.9% from the field, which is just higher than the Warriors' 46.6% field goal percentage. Golden State, on the other hand, is shooting 45.0% of its shots, which is 2.2 percentage points less compared to the 47.2% opponents usually shoot when facing the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors will face off against each other in an epic NBA game on April 8, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date April 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker averages seven assists and 25.9 points per game.

Tyus Jones has contributed 9.9 points per game over the previous ten games.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Kevin Durant Ankle injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Draymond Green averages nine points, 5.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski has been scoring 18.3 points on average in his last ten games.

Golden State Warriors injuries

No injuries

Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

The Suns have dominated their last five meetings with the Warriors, taking three of the five meetings to date. The Suns' most recent dominating victory, 130-105, on February 1, 2025, demonstrated their ability to outscore Golden State offensively.

The Warriors' two victories, a 109-105 victory on the 29th of December 2024 and a 113-112 battle on the 11th of February 2024, were both close, indicating that they have had trouble controlling games against Phoenix.

The Suns have scored more than 110 points four times in those five encounters, which might be problematic for the Warriors, who have struggled against opponents in the Pacific Division. The Suns might win again if Phoenix keeps up this offensive momentum and Booker keeps up his scoring pace.

Date Results Feb 01, 2025 Suns 130-105 Warriors Dec 29, 2024 Warriors 109-105 Suns Dec 01, 2024 Suns 113-105 Warriors Feb 11, 2024 Warriors 113-112 Suns Dec 13, 2023 Suns 119-116 Warriors

