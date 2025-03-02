How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

The Phoenix Suns will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin a thrilling NBA clash on March 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

Phoenix has an 18–20 record in conference games and is ranked eighth within the West, having 33.4 defensive rebounds each game. Nick Richards leads the team with 6.1 per game.

Minnesota has an impressive defense that ranks fourth within the West with a conference record of 24-18. They allow only 109.2 points in each game and limit opposition to 45.8% shooting.

This season, the Suns are hitting 47.7% from the field, which is 1.9 percentage points better than the Timberwolves' defensive average. Minnesota, meanwhile, makes 14.8 three-pointers on average per game, which is 0.9 greater than what Phoenix usually permits.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an epic NBA battle on March 2, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona.

Date March 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Phoenix Suns team news

Kevin Durant has averaged 20.6 points over his previous ten games.

Devin Booker leads the Suns, scoring 26.2 points and producing 6.9 assists per game.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Bradley Beal Calf injury Day-to-Day SF, Cody Martin Abdomen injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards has averaged 3.1 three-pointers in his previous ten games.

Naz Reid leads the Timberwolves, scoring 14.9 points and grabbing six rebounds per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Rudy Gobert Back injury Out PF, Julius Randle Groin injury Out

Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

In the last five games, the Timberwolves have crushed the Suns, winning all five. The most recent win was 121–113 on January 30, 2025. Minnesota's offensive output has been consistently excellent; in four of these games, they have scored a minimum of 120 points while keeping Phoenix under 120. To end this losing skid, the Suns will need a strong performance from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, but Minnesota's defense—which is ranked among the finest in the Western Conference—has shown itself capable of restricting Phoenix's scoring efficiency. The Timberwolves hold the advantage once more due to Naz Reid's contributions on the boards and Anthony Edwards' steady threat from three-point range. Phoenix must strengthen their perimeter protection and figure out how to impede Minnesota's well-rounded assault if they want to change the tide.

Date Results Jan 30, 2025 Timberwolves 121-113 Suns Nov 18, 2024 Timberwolves 120-117 Suns Apr 29, 2024 Timberwolves 122-116 Suns Apr 27, 2024 Timberwolves 126-109 Suns Apr 24, 2024 Timberwolves 105-93 Suns

