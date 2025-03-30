How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Phoenix Suns will host the Houston Rockets to open a high-voltage NBA battle on March 30, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. Houston hopes to continue its winning run of four games on the road.

Phoenix has a 21-26 record compared to teams in the Western Conference, and they have a 12-19 record in games that are decided by 10 points or more.

Houston, meanwhile, has performed better in conference games, going 27–17. With an average of 113.7 points per game and a field goal percentage of 45.1%, the Rockets are ranked eighth within the Western Conference.

The Suns are making more three-pointers than the Rockets' opponents, who average 12.5, with an average of 14.5 made per game. However, Houston's shooting percentage of 45.1% is marginally lower than Phoenix's average percentage of field goals scored of 46.7% this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will meet the Houston Rockets in an exciting NBA game on March 30, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date March 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Phoenix Suns team news

Kevin Durant has scored 27 points, pulled down 5.3 rebounds, and distributed 4.1 assists in his previous 10 games.

Devin Booker leads the Phoenix Suns with a score of 25.3 points and provides 7.1 assists per game.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Bradley Beal Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

Houston Rockets team news

Jalen Green is scoring 21.5 points and pulling down 4.7 rebounds every game for the Rockets.

Fred VanVleet has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers in his last ten games.

Houston Rockets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Steven Adams Wrist injury Day-to-Day PG, Reed Sheppard Thumb injury Day-to-Day

Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets head-to-head record

The Rockets have won four of their previous five meetings with the Suns, demonstrating their dominance in recent head-to-head games. With an average of more than 114 points a game in these games, Houston's offense has continuously performed well. Given the strong scoring contributions of Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet, the Rockets will probably once more depend on their offensive firepower. Phoenix, on the contrary, will try to respond with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, both of whom can score a lot of points. However, given their 12-19 performance in double-digit defeats, the Suns' difficulties in close games may be cause for concern. The Rockets have a good chance of continuing their winning record in this game if they can continue to be offensively effective and take advantage of Phoenix's patchy defense.

Date Results Mar 13, 2025 Rockets 111-104 Suns Feb 13, 2025 Rockets 119-111 Suns Mar 03, 2024 Rockets 118-109 Suns Mar 01, 2024 Suns 110-105 Rockets Feb 24, 2024 Rockets 114-110 Suns

More NBA news and coverage