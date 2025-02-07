How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Phoenix Suns are ready to host the Utah Jazz to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Utah Jazz hopes to end their six-game losing streak on the road.

Phoenix is 14–17 against groups with superior records and 16–14 in Western Conference games. However, Utah has had a tough time in conference games, with a record of 4 wins and 28 losses. The Jazz make an average of 16.7 turnovers each game and maintain a 2-3 record when they have fewer turnovers compared to the other team.

The Suns have a shooting percentage of 47.6% this season, which is the same number that Utah allows other teams to achieve. The Jazz make an average of 13.8 three-pointers each game, which is just a bit more compared to the 13.6 that the Suns allow.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will battle with the Utah Jazz in an electrifying NBA game on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date February 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker is hitting 45.0% from his shots while scoring 26.0 points every game.

Kevin Durant has made 2.8 three-pointers on average over the past ten games.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Kevin Durant Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Utah Jazz team news

Walker Kessler averages 11.0 points, and 11.6 rebounds, with 2.4 blocks each game.

Keyonte George has averaged 17.6 points along with 6.2 assists a game over the past ten games.

Utah Jazz injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Lauri Markkanen Back injury Day-to-Day SG, Cody Williams Ankle injury Out

Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz head-to-head record

The Suns have beaten the Jazz in their last five games. Phoenix has regularly scored over 120 points across four of their games. With Devin Booker guiding the team and Kevin Durant scoring from three-point range, the Suns are in a great spot to keep winning, especially when competing at home.

Utah needs Walker Kessler to excel in rebounding and Keyonte George to do well in scoring to stay competitive. The Jazz are having a tough time in the Western Conference and on the road, so it looks like Phoenix is likely to keep winning in this game.

Date Results Jan 12, 2025 Suns 114-106 Jazz Dec 14, 2024 Suns 134-126 Jazz Nov 13, 2024 Suns 120-112 Jazz Feb 09, 2024 Suns 129-115 Jazz Nov 20, 2023 Suns 140-137 Jazz

