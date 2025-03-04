How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Phoenix Suns will square off against the LA Clippers to open a thrilling NBA game on March 4, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at the Suns' home ground.

Phoenix averages 14.2 three-pointers per game and shoots 37.7% from outside the arc, ranking them seventh place in the NBA and a 7-4 record against Pacific Division teams. Booker shoots 34.7% from beyond the arc and leads the squad with 2.7 made threes each game.

The Clippers have been 20-20 against teams from the Western Conference. They are ninth throughout the conference during fast break scoring, getting 16.7 points a contest, with Norman Powell scoring 4.9 points per game.

The Suns' average of 14.2 made threes each game is little more than the Clippers' average of 13.4. In contrast, the Clippers make 12.2 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.8 fewer than the Suns' 14.0 average.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers will meet in an epic NBA game on March 4, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date March 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers play-by-play commentary on radio

Phoenix Suns team news

Kevin Durant has been scoring 23.2 points, grabbing 5.2 rebounds, and setting up 4.2 assists every game during his last 10 games.

Booker accumulated 26 points and provided 6.9 assists each game for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Cody Martin Abdomen injury Out

LA Clippers team news

For the Clippers, Harden scores 21.6 points, grabs 5.8 rebounds, and provides 8.5 assists each contest.

Ivica Zubac has been scoring 17.0 points and grabbing 12.3 rebounds every game over his previous ten games, shooting 66.4% from the floor.

LA Clippers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Ben Simmons Knee injury Out SF, Derrick Jones Jr. Knee injury Out

Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers head-to-head record

The Suns have won four of their previous five meetings with the Clippers, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. In their most recent meeting, which took place on January 28, Phoenix prevailed 111-109 after a fiercely contested fight. With an average of 115.4 points a game in these games, the Suns have continuously managed to outscore Los Angeles. Given Phoenix's impressive three-point shooting, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are inclined to maintain that trend. The Clippers, who are among the best in the NBA in transition, have the firepower to react, though, especially under the leadership of James Harden and Ivica Zubac. Another competitive game is anticipated because previous encounters have frequently come down to the last second, although Phoenix has a little advantage going into this matchup because of their recent success.

Date Results Jan 28, 2025 Suns 111-109 Clippers Nov 01, 2024 Suns 125-119 Clippers Oct 24, 2024 Suns 116-113 Clippers Apr 11, 2024 Suns 124-108 Clippers Apr 10, 2024 Clippers 105-92 Suns

