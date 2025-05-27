How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Connecticut Sun will host the Dallas Wings to begin a high-voltage WNBA game on May 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Dallas Wings and Connecticut Sun both suffered defeats to the Atlanta Dream, the Wings 75-83 and the Sun 55-79, respectively.

Connecticut has had a terrible offensive season, scoring just 68.0 points per game on average, which is the second-lowest in the league, and shooting just 37.6% from the field. Whereas Dallas averages 77.8 points per game on 39.7% shooting.

The Sun gives up 83.0 points per game, while the Wings give up an even greater 86.5.

Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Dallas Wings in an electrifying WNBA game on May 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date May 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles averages 14.5 points with 6.8 rebounds per game despite shooting 39.3% from the floor.

Marina Mabrey is assisting the offense with 3.8 assists per game, but in her 30.3 minutes on the court, she also averages 2.3 turnovers.

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers is scoring 13.0 points on average each game, with a shooting percentage of 34.0% from the field.

Myisha Hines-Allen has been grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game, of which 5.5 are on defense.

Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The Connecticut Sun have recently outscored the Dallas Wings in their previous five meetings, winning three in a row in 2024 by sizable margins, including a resounding 109-91 triumph on August 17. The Wings had the advantage in 2023 before that, winning both meetings by double digits. This change in momentum implies that the Sun has discovered successful ways to counter Dallas in their most recent encounters. Even though neither team has won yet this season, Connecticut might have a psychological edge and a strategy for defeating the Wings going into this game. The Sun has a good chance of winning their first game of the season if they can regain the form they had in those previous victories.

Date Results Aug 17, 2024 Sun 109-91 Wings Jun 15, 2024 Sun 85-67 Wings Jun 01, 2024 Sun 74-72 Wings Aug 19, 2023 Wings 95-75 Sun Aug 13, 2023 Wings 91-81 Sun

