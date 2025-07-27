How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Connecticut Sun will host the Golden State Valkyries to start the high-voltage WNBA game on July 27, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. The Golden State Valkyries beat the Dallas Wings 86-76 to gain momentum, while the Connecticut Sun are coming off a hard 86-101 loss to the Sparks.

The Sun are in 13th place in terms of points per game (73.3), points allowed per game (88.5), rebounds per game (31.1), and field goal percentage (39.8%).

The Valkyries, on the other hand, shoot somewhat better at 40.2% from the field (12th) and have a tiny offensive advantage with 79.1 points per game (10th). More significantly, they dominate the rebounding with 36.8 rebounds per game (3rd) and have a dominant defense, giving up only 78.0 points per game (3rd).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Golden State Valkyries in an exciting WNBA game on July 27, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date July 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Golden State Valkyries on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Golden State Valkyries live on:

TV channel: CBSSN

CBSSN Streaming service: Fubo

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles leads the Sun in scoring with 16.0 points per game, shooting an amazing 87.2% from the free-throw line and 41.0% from the field.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa leads the way on the boards, with 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.9 offensive and 4.0 defensive.

Marina Mabrey averages 4.0 assists per game while completing 31.1 minutes.

Connecticut Sun injuries

No injuries

Golden State Valkyries team news

Veronica Burton averages 29.0 minutes on the court, 5.4 assists per game, and just 1.9 turnovers.

Tiffany Hayes contributes to the team's overall output with 12.8 points, 2.7 assists, 0.5 steals, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Janelle Salaun provides solid support with 9.7 points, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals, and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Golden State Valkyries injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Kayla Thornton Leg injury Out

Connecticut Sun and Golden State Valkyries head-to-head record

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Connecticut Sun 87-63 in their lone prior match of the season on June 23, 2025, demonstrating their strong defense and balanced scoring. Golden State could once again dictate the pace and restrict Connecticut's offensive output, given the Sun's ongoing difficulties on both ends of the court and the Valkyries' impressive defensive and rebounding statistics. The Valkyries will probably replicate their dominant performance unless the Sun makes major changes.

Date Results Jun 23, 2025 Valkyries 87-63 Sun

