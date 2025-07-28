How to watch today’s Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm are ready to face off against each other in an exciting WNBA game on July 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Connecticut Sun made a spectacular comeback with a commanding 95-64 victory over the Golden State Valkyries, while the Seattle Storm suffered offensively during their 58-69 loss to the Mystics.

Seattle is statistically superior in all important categories. Their defense is among the best in the league, giving up only 77.3 points per game as opposed to the Sun's league-worst 88.5, and they average 79.9 points per game, which is much higher than Connecticut's 73.3.

Additionally, Seattle shoots more effectively than Connecticut, ranking fifth with a field goal percentage of 44.0%, while Connecticut only manages 39.8% (13th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Seattle Storm in an epic WNBA game on July 28, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date July 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm live on:

TV channel: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles is scoring 16.0 points per game on average, making 41.0% of her field goals, and a remarkable 87.2% of her free throws.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa leads her team in rebounding, averaging 6.0 boards per game, with 1.9 offensive and 4.0 defensive.

Marina Mabrey averages 31.1 minutes and generates 4.0 assists per game, but she also averages 2.8 turnovers.

Connecticut Sun injuries

No injuries

Seattle Storm team news

Skylar Diggins is averaging 17.2 points per game, shooting 42.8% from the field, and making 79.5% of her free throws.

Nneka Ogwumike is a dominant rebounder, pulling down 7.2 rebounds a game, with 5.9 on defense.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm head-to-head record

The Seattle Storm have won four of their previous five matches with the Connecticut Sun, and they have dominated their recent head-to-head encounters. In their most recent meeting, which took place on July 12, 2025, the Storm demonstrated their defensive prowess by winning 79-65. Seattle has won all of its games, including a 79-59 triumph earlier in the season and a 97-81 thumping on June 28. The Sun's lone victory during this time was a 93-83 victory on July 9. The Storm seems to have a tactical advantage over the Sun due to a history of great offensive performances and stronger defense, and this momentum may continue into their next matchup.

Date Results Jul 12, 2025 Storm 79-65 Sun Jul 09, 2025 Sun 93-83 Storm Jun 28, 2025 Storm 97-81 Sun May 05, 2025 Storm 79-59 Sun Sep 04, 2024 Storm 71-64 Sun

More NBA news and coverage