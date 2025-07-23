How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Connecticut Sun will host the Los Angeles Sparks to start the high-voltage WNBA game on July 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Connecticut Sun hopes to end a three-game losing run.

Connecticut's 2-8 record at home this season is a reflection of their struggles. Olivia Nelson-Ododa leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game, and they average 31.0 rebounds per game, which places them in sixth place across the Eastern Conference. On the road, however, the Sparks have performed admirably, going 6–6. With an average of 38.8 points per game, they are second across the WNBA for points in the paint, largely due to Dearica Hamby's 12.4 points inside.

The Sun is only making 5.9 three-pointers on average per game, which is 3.3 less than the Sparks' usual three-point shooting average of 9.2. This season, Los Angeles is shooting 45.3% from the field, which is marginally less than the 46.4% average that Connecticut's opponents allow.

The two teams will encounter each other for the second time this season. The Sparks defeated the Sun 92-88 in their last meeting on July 14. Bria Hartley led Connecticut with 25 points, while Kelsey Plum led Los Angeles with 23.

Connecticut Sun vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will face off against the Los Angeles Sparks in an epic WNBA game on July 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date July 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Los Angeles Sparks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Connecticut Sun team news

Bria Hartley has scored 10.7 points per game over the last ten games.

Tina Charles leads the Sun with averages of 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Connecticut Sun injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Marina Mabrey Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.7 points, 1.5 steals, and 5.8 assists per game with the Sparks.

Dearica Hamby has been averaging 18.4 points in her previous ten games.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

No injuries

Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record

The Connecticut Sun had the advantage over the Los Angeles Sparks in their last five meetings, winning four in a row before losing by a slim 92-88 margin in their most recent encounter on July 14, 2025. Before that, Connecticut often kept Los Angeles under 70 points. The Sun's previous domination in this game indicates they have the tools to recover, especially if they can tighten up defensively and regain possession of the paint, even though the Sparks' recent success might give them more confidence.

Date Results Jul 14, 2025 Sparks 92-88 Sun Sep 11, 2024 Sun 86-66 Sparks Sep 09, 2024 Sun 79-67 Sparks Aug 21, 2024 Sun 69-61 Sparks Jun 19, 2024 Sun 79-70 Sparks

