How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Connecticut Sun are set to host the Chicago Sky to begin the thrilling WNBA game on June 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT. Both teams have recently suffered significant defeats: the Chicago Sky lost 70-88 to the Dream, and the Connecticut Sun lost 67-104 to the Mystics.
Chicago is marginally superior with 76.0 (12th), and Connecticut is in 13th place with 71.9 points per game, both teams around the bottom. On defense, both teams are giving up almost the same number of points per game: 89.5 for the Sky (13th) and 89.3 for the Sun (12th).
Chicago trails at 40.2% (11th) at field goal efficiency while Connecticut shoots 40.8% (10th).
On the boards, though, the Sky had a considerable advantage, averaging 36.8 rebounds per game (4th) as opposed to the Sun's 29.8 (13th).
Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time
|Date
|June 15, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT
|Venue
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Location
|Uncasville, Connecticut
How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky live on:
- TV channel: CBS
- Streaming service: Fubo
Connecticut Sun team news
Marina Mabrey leads her squad in scoring with 17.1 points per game, shooting an outstanding 86.4% from the free-throw line and 39.4% from the field.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 5.8 rebounds per game, 2.1 on the offensive end and 3.6 on the defensive end.
Connecticut Sun injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|C, Rayah Marshall
|Ankle injury
|Out
Chicago Sky team news
Ariel Atkins averages 13.4 points per game and shoots 75.0% from the free-throw line and 43.5% from the field.
Angel Reese averages 12.1 rebounds per game, with 5.4 offensive and 6.8 defensive boards.
Chicago Sky injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|G, Moriah Jefferson
|Lower leg injury
|Out
|G, Courtney Vandersloot
|ACL injury
|Out for Season
Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky head-to-head record
The Connecticut Sun have trounced the Chicago Sky in their past five head-to-head meetings, winning four in a row, including a decisive 87-54 thumping on September 20, 2024. All three of the Sun's triumphs were decided by single digits, demonstrating their propensity to win close games. The Sky's only victory was in September 2023 after they scored 102 points in a spectacular offensive outburst. Since then, though, the Sun have continuously managed to limit Chicago's offensive output and defeat them in games with high and low scores. Connecticut is expected to be the favorite once more because of this history, which gives them a psychological advantage and momentum going into the game.
|Date
|Results
|Sep 20, 2024
|Sun 87-54 Sky
|Aug 24, 2024
|Sun 82-80 Sky
|Jun 13, 2024
|Sun 83-75 Sky
|May 26, 2024
|Sun 86-82 Sky
|Sep 10, 2023
|Sky 102-91 Sun