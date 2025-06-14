How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun are set to host the Chicago Sky to begin the thrilling WNBA game on June 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT. Both teams have recently suffered significant defeats: the Chicago Sky lost 70-88 to the Dream, and the Connecticut Sun lost 67-104 to the Mystics.

Chicago is marginally superior with 76.0 (12th), and Connecticut is in 13th place with 71.9 points per game, both teams around the bottom. On defense, both teams are giving up almost the same number of points per game: 89.5 for the Sky (13th) and 89.3 for the Sun (12th).

Chicago trails at 40.2% (11th) at field goal efficiency while Connecticut shoots 40.8% (10th).

On the boards, though, the Sky had a considerable advantage, averaging 36.8 rebounds per game (4th) as opposed to the Sun's 29.8 (13th).

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will face the Chicago Sky in an exciting WNBA game on June 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date June 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky live on:

TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service: Fubo

Connecticut Sun team news

Marina Mabrey leads her squad in scoring with 17.1 points per game, shooting an outstanding 86.4% from the free-throw line and 39.4% from the field.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 5.8 rebounds per game, 2.1 on the offensive end and 3.6 on the defensive end.

Connecticut Sun injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Rayah Marshall Ankle injury Out

Chicago Sky team news

Ariel Atkins averages 13.4 points per game and shoots 75.0% from the free-throw line and 43.5% from the field.

Angel Reese averages 12.1 rebounds per game, with 5.4 offensive and 6.8 defensive boards.

Chicago Sky injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Moriah Jefferson Lower leg injury Out G, Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky head-to-head record

The Connecticut Sun have trounced the Chicago Sky in their past five head-to-head meetings, winning four in a row, including a decisive 87-54 thumping on September 20, 2024. All three of the Sun's triumphs were decided by single digits, demonstrating their propensity to win close games. The Sky's only victory was in September 2023 after they scored 102 points in a spectacular offensive outburst. Since then, though, the Sun have continuously managed to limit Chicago's offensive output and defeat them in games with high and low scores. Connecticut is expected to be the favorite once more because of this history, which gives them a psychological advantage and momentum going into the game.

Date Results Sep 20, 2024 Sun 87-54 Sky Aug 24, 2024 Sun 82-80 Sky Jun 13, 2024 Sun 83-75 Sky May 26, 2024 Sun 86-82 Sky Sep 10, 2023 Sky 102-91 Sun

