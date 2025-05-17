How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun will host the Washington Mystics to start the high-voltage WNBA game on May 18, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. Before this game, the Washington Mystics defeated the Atlanta Dream 94-90 behind 22 points from Brittney Sykes.

Connecticut finished 13-6 at home and 14-6 against Eastern Division opponents last season. The Sun scored 80.1 points on average each game, 38.6 of which came from the paint, 18.6 from turnovers, and 10.8 from fast breaks.

Washington had a 14-26 overall record at the end of the 2024–25 season, including a 7–13 conference record. On average, the Mystics scored 27.4 points from their bench, 8.6 points on second chances, and 15.8 points off turnovers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Washington Mystics in an epic WNBA game on May 18, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

Date May 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles had a season-long average of 14.9 points with 9.6 rebounds per game.

Marina Mabrey made 2.5 three-pointers per game and averaged 14.4 points with 4.1 assists.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa led the paint with a score of 0.6 blocks per game.

Connecticut Sun injuries

Player I njury I njury status Aneesah Morrow Knee injury Out

Washington Mystics team news

Stefanie Dolson shot 1.8 three-pointers per game and averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game the previous season.

Emily Engstler averaged 0.8 blocks per game.

Jade Melbourne averaged 0.6 steals per game.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Aaliyah Edwards Back injury Out Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics head-to-head record

The Connecticut Sun have trounced the Washington Mystics in their last five meetings, triumphing in each of those five games, with three in 2024 alone. The Sun has a history of outperforming the Mystics; their most recent victory, which came on the first of September 2024, was a resounding 96-85 triumph. Connecticut has demonstrated the ability to win close games, even in closer situations, as the slim 94-91 victory on June 28. On June 5, they demonstrated their ability to minimize scoring as their defense limited Washington to just 59 points. Given this pattern, the Sun enters the forthcoming battle with a lot of momentum and a psychological advantage, which suggests that until the Mystics can make big changes, they might once again dominate the pace and win.

Date Results Sep 01, 2024 Sun 96-85 Mystics Jun 28, 2024 Sun 94-91 Mystics Jun 05, 2024 Sun 76-59 Mystics May 18, 2024 Sun 84-77 Mystics Aug 23, 2023 Sun 68-64 Mystics

