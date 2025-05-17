This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Washington Mystics v Indiana FeverGetty Images Sport
Stream live on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun will host the Washington Mystics to start the high-voltage WNBA game on May 18, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. Before this game, the Washington Mystics defeated the Atlanta Dream 94-90 behind 22 points from Brittney Sykes.

Connecticut finished 13-6 at home and 14-6 against Eastern Division opponents last season. The Sun scored 80.1 points on average each game, 38.6 of which came from the paint, 18.6 from turnovers, and 10.8 from fast breaks.

Washington had a 14-26 overall record at the end of the 2024–25 season, including a 7–13 conference record. On average, the Mystics scored 27.4 points from their bench, 8.6 points on second chances, and 15.8 points off turnovers.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Washington Mystics in an epic WNBA game on May 18, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

Date

May 18, 2025

Tip-off Time

1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

Venue

Mohegan Sun Arena

Location

Montville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Washington Mystics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Washington Mystics live on:

  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles had a season-long average of 14.9 points with 9.6 rebounds per game.

Marina Mabrey made 2.5 three-pointers per game and averaged 14.4 points with 4.1 assists.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa led the paint with a score of 0.6 blocks per game.

Connecticut Sun injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

Aneesah Morrow

Knee injury

Out

Washington Mystics team news

Stefanie Dolson shot 1.8 three-pointers per game and averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game the previous season.

Emily Engstler averaged 0.8 blocks per game.

Jade Melbourne averaged 0.6 steals per game.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Aaliyah Edwards

Back injury

Out

Georgia Amoore

ACL injury

Out for Season

Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics head-to-head record

The Connecticut Sun have trounced the Washington Mystics in their last five meetings, triumphing in each of those five games, with three in 2024 alone. The Sun has a history of outperforming the Mystics; their most recent victory, which came on the first of September 2024, was a resounding 96-85 triumph. Connecticut has demonstrated the ability to win close games, even in closer situations, as the slim 94-91 victory on June 28. On June 5, they demonstrated their ability to minimize scoring as their defense limited Washington to just 59 points. Given this pattern, the Sun enters the forthcoming battle with a lot of momentum and a psychological advantage, which suggests that until the Mystics can make big changes, they might once again dominate the pace and win.

Date

Results

Sep 01, 2024

Sun 96-85 Mystics

Jun 28, 2024

Sun 94-91 Mystics

Jun 05, 2024

Sun 76-59 Mystics

May 18, 2024

Sun 84-77 Mystics

Aug 23, 2023

Sun 68-64 Mystics

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta