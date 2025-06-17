This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas AcesGetty Images Sport
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun are set to face off against the Phoenix Mercury to start the thrilling WNBA game on June 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. In their most recent games, the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 76-70, while the Connecticut Sun struggled offensively and lost to the Chicago Sky 66-78.

The Mercury has a better defense, giving up only 77.6 points per game as opposed to the Sun's 88.2, and they average 79.6 points per game as opposed to Connecticut's 71.3.

Phoenix also has a rebound lead and shoots significantly better from the field (42.3%), whereas Connecticut has only 40.6%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Phoenix Mercury in an electrifying WNBA game on June 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

DateJune 18, 2025
Tip-off Time7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
VenueMohegan Sun Arena
LocationUncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury live on:

  • Streaming service: Fubo
Connecticut Sun team news

Marina Mabrey is averaging 17.6 points per game with a field goal percentage of 39.6% and a free-throw line percentage of 84.6%.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa has been averaging 6.2 rebounds per game, of which 2.0 are offensive and 4.2 are defensive.

Connecticut Sun injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
Rayah MarshallAnkle injuryOut

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally leads her team in scoring with 20.6 points per game, grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game, and shooting 40.4% from the field.

Alyssa Thomas averages 9.0 assists per game while averaging more than 31 minutes, despite her 3.7 turnovers.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Megan McConnellKnee injuryOut

Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

The Connecticut Sun have completely demolished the Phoenix Mercury in their last five meetings, winning each one by a margin of double digits. The Sun has routinely scored well and kept Phoenix under 75 points, including a 96-69 thumping in July 2024. Connecticut appears to have a significant matchup advantage based on their recent performance, especially on defense, where they have consistently reduced the Mercury's scoring possibilities. The Sun are in a strong position to extend their winning streak against Phoenix if they can duplicate their defensive vigor and keep their offensive balance.

DateResults
Sep 14, 2024Sun 88-69 Mercury
Jul 14, 2024Sun 96-69 Mercury
Jul 02, 2024Sun 83-72 Mercury
May 29, 2024Sun 70-47 Mercury
Sep 01, 2023Sun 84-74 Mercury

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta