How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Connecticut Sun are set to face off against the Phoenix Mercury to start the thrilling WNBA game on June 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. In their most recent games, the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 76-70, while the Connecticut Sun struggled offensively and lost to the Chicago Sky 66-78.

The Mercury has a better defense, giving up only 77.6 points per game as opposed to the Sun's 88.2, and they average 79.6 points per game as opposed to Connecticut's 71.3.

Phoenix also has a rebound lead and shoots significantly better from the field (42.3%), whereas Connecticut has only 40.6%.

Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun will take on the Phoenix Mercury in an electrifying WNBA game on June 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date June 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Phoenix Mercury on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Phoenix Mercury live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Connecticut Sun team news

Marina Mabrey is averaging 17.6 points per game with a field goal percentage of 39.6% and a free-throw line percentage of 84.6%.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa has been averaging 6.2 rebounds per game, of which 2.0 are offensive and 4.2 are defensive.

Connecticut Sun injuries

Player I njury I njury status Rayah Marshall Ankle injury Out

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally leads her team in scoring with 20.6 points per game, grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game, and shooting 40.4% from the field.

Alyssa Thomas averages 9.0 assists per game while averaging more than 31 minutes, despite her 3.7 turnovers.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Megan McConnell Knee injury Out

Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

The Connecticut Sun have completely demolished the Phoenix Mercury in their last five meetings, winning each one by a margin of double digits. The Sun has routinely scored well and kept Phoenix under 75 points, including a 96-69 thumping in July 2024. Connecticut appears to have a significant matchup advantage based on their recent performance, especially on defense, where they have consistently reduced the Mercury's scoring possibilities. The Sun are in a strong position to extend their winning streak against Phoenix if they can duplicate their defensive vigor and keep their offensive balance.

Date Results Sep 14, 2024 Sun 88-69 Mercury Jul 14, 2024 Sun 96-69 Mercury Jul 02, 2024 Sun 83-72 Mercury May 29, 2024 Sun 70-47 Mercury Sep 01, 2023 Sun 84-74 Mercury

