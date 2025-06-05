How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun are set to face off against the Atlanta Dream to open a highly anticipated WNBA game on June 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Dream comes into this game on high after defeating the Seattle Storm 94-87, while the Sun are coming off a devastating 52-100 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Dream has a clear advantage, ranking second in the league in scoring at 85.9 points per game, in comparison to the Sun's league-low 70.9 (13th). Additionally, Atlanta performs better defensively, scoring 80.6 points per game (8th), while Connecticut suffers as well, giving up 89.1 points per game (12th).

The Dream's shooting efficiency is even better, as their field goal percentage of 42.0% surpasses the Sun's 39.6%.

Most notably, Atlanta leads the boards with a league-high 38.9 rebounds per game, while Connecticut only manages 31.3 (13th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream: Date and tip-off time

The Connecticut Sun are scheduled to battle against the Atlanta Dream in an exciting WNBA game on June 6, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Date June 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, Connecticut

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Atlanta Dream on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles is effectively leading the offense with an average of 16.1 points per game, a strong 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, and an amazing 82.8% from her free-throw line.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 6.4 rebounds per game, with 2.4 on the offensive glass.

Marina Mabrey is contributing 3.3 assists, averaging 30.6 minutes per game, and 2.6 turnovers.

Connecticut Sun injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Lindsay Allen Hamstring injury Out

Atlanta Dream team news

Aari McDonald Gray is scoring 21.4 points per game on a solid 49.5% shooting and 81.6% from her free throw line.

Brionna Jones has been grabbing 9.3 per game, which includes 5.9 defensive and 3.4 offensive rebounds.

Rhyne Howard contributes 5.0 assists, serves a significant amount of minutes (36.1 per game), and keeps the ball under control with only 2.1 turnovers.

Atlanta Dream injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Jordin Canada Knee injury Out

Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

Over their last five meetings, the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream have had a reasonably competitive head-to-head record, with Atlanta winning three of those meetings. The Dream's most recent victory, a resounding 79-55 triumph on May 26, 2025, demonstrated both their offensive and defensive prowess. Even while the Sun did win handily in July and June of 2024, Atlanta has been winning lately and seems to have settled into a pattern when playing Connecticut's defense. The Dream is expected to carry their momentum into this game because of their superior season stats, particularly in scoring and rebounding. Atlanta appears ready to regain control unless the Sun can dramatically improve their defensive pressure and shooting effectiveness.

Date Results May 26, 2025 Dream 79-55 Sun Aug 19, 2024 Dream 82-70 Sun Jul 07, 2024 Sun 80-67 Dream Jun 29, 2024 Dream 78-74 Sun Jun 03, 2024 Sun 69-50 Dream

More NBA news and coverage